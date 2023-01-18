Greenville ISD students will be having some Fridays off – beginning with the next school year. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports the Greenville ISD board approved a revised calendar for the 2023-24 school year that includes more teacher in-service days. Students will have Fridays off one or two times per month. The Banner also reports that some teachers who left Greenville ISD to work in other districts cited a lack of planning days as one of the reasons they left. The district surveyed parents about the changes, and about three-fourths of responders said they had childcare for the Fridays in question. About one-fifth of parents responding said they’d need food assistance for the Fridays out of school. The Banner also reported the local Boys and Girls Club has indicated a willingness to increase staffing and programs on Greenville ISD teacher planning days, and the Boys and Girls Club offers both breakfast and lunch.

