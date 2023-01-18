Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Riverside County’s Jobless Rate Falls Below Four Percent at Year-End
With gains throughout the regional economy, Riverside County’s unemployment rate ended 2022 below 4%, according to figures released Friday by the California Employment Development Department. The jobless rate in December, based on preliminary EDD estimates, was 3.7%, compared to 4.2% in November. According to figures, the December rate was...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on State Highway in Pomona Identified
A 36-year-old man who was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona was identified Saturday. John Potter II was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office as the victim of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynewsla.com
Employee Injured in Fire During Quinceanera at Pasadena Banquet Hall
An employee at a Pasadena banquet hall suffered critical burns Saturday evening in a fire during a quinceanera. The fire was reported at 6:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lake Avenue, Pasadena spokeswoman Lisa Derderian told City News Service. There were 100 people in attendance and they were...
TMZ.com
Mario Lopez Relists Glendale Home with $1.35 Million Price Cut
Mario Lopez is unloading his L.A. area home, and a lucky buyer could get it for a relative steal -- he's put it back on the market with a nearly $1.5 million price cut. Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Mario's home in the L.A. suburb of Glendale is now going for $5,150,000, which is a sizeable reduction from the original $6.5M price tag last August. We're told the home was taken off the market during the holiday season, but it was relisted at the top of the year.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Stop Malibu Brush Fire
Firefighters stopped a brush fire in Malibu Saturday that spread to at least one acre and had the potential to spread to five areas. The fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in the area of La Tuna Canyon Road and Pacific Coast Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Memorial, Funeral To Be Held for Slain Riverside County Deputy
A public memorial service is scheduled Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga for Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was gunned down last week while responding to a domestic disturbance. The service is slated to get underway at about 10 a.m. at Abundant Living Family Church, 10900 Civic Center Drive,...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested in Fatal Mid-City Stabbing
A man in his 60s was fatally stabbed in the Mid-City section of Los Angeles Friday and a man in his 30s was injured and a man in his 60s was arrested, according to broadcast reports. The stabbing occurred around 3:50 p.m. in the 1900 block of Longwood Avenue, near...
mynewsla.com
Thieves Break Into Huntington Beach Barbershop, Rip Out ATM Machine
An ATM machine was yanked out of a Huntington Beach barbershop and stolen early Saturday morning. The robbery was reported at 12:50 a.m. in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street, Huntington Beach Police Department spokeswoman Jessica Cuchilla told City News Service. “Upon arrival, officers located a business window shattered and...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the month. The council voted 12-0 — with two recusals — for an ordinance...
mynewsla.com
Fire Damages House in Historic South Los Angeles Area
A fire burned through the roof of a historic house in the South Los Angeles area Friday, but no one was hurt. Firefighters were sent to the 200 block of East 29th Street, in the Historic South Central neighborhood, east of USC, at 11:15 a.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Two Critically Injured At Multi-Vehicle Crash on Freeway in Mid-City
A person was killed and two other people suffered critical injuries Saturday at a traffic crash involving at least five vehicles on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway in the Mid-City community of Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 5:40 a.m. on the eastbound freeway at Crenshaw Boulevard, where...
mynewsla.com
One Killed in Freeway Crash in Pomona
A man was killed Friday when the vehicle he was driving hit the center divider before crashing on State Route 71 in Pomona. The crash was reported at 3:31 a.m. and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the state route and Holt Avenue south of the San Bernardino (10) Freeway where they found the victim in one of the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Liberty Canyon Road Reopens After Inert Hand Grenade Found in Vehicle
Liberty Canyon Road in Agoura Hills was reopened after more than two hours Saturday when a hand grenade inside a vehicle was determined not to contain explosives. The device was observed during a traffic stop around 2 p.m. on Liberty Canyon Road south of Agoura Road, Sgt. C. Soberlund of the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station told City News Service. The road was reopened about 4:30 p.m.
kclu.org
Some SoCal Gas customers are getting a shock from their latest gas bills
Douglas Hauge from Fillmore says he got a huge and unpleasant surprise when he saw his upcoming gas bill. Last month, Hauge says his bill was $200, but his next projected bill is over three times that. He isn't alone. SoCal Gas says customers can expect to see a substantial...
mynewsla.com
Man Found Fatally Wounded in South Gate
A man was fatally wounded Saturday in South Gate. South Gate police officers dispatched about 11:45 a.m. to the 9400 block of State Street located a man lying unresponsive on the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Six Vehicles Towed, 13 Cited in Pomona DUI Checkpoint
Police cited 13 drivers for operating a vehicle without a valid licensed or with a suspended/revoked license and towed six vehicles in a DUI/ driver’s license operation in Pomona Saturday. The checkpoint took place between 9 a.m. Friday to 3 a.m. Saturday at Reservoir and Olive streets, according to...
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps
Los Angeles residents are now required to compost their food scraps as a new law aimed at reducing organic waste takes effect. The program, called Organics L.A., was ushered in through Senate Bill 1383 and requires all residents and businesses to separate “green” waste from other trash. “Organic” or “green” waste covers a variety of […]
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
mynewsla.com
Firefighters Contain Attic Fire in Perris Mobile Home
Firefighters in an unincorporated area of Perris contained a fire in the attic space of a double-wide mobile home Saturday. The fire occurred in the 27500 block of Ellis Avenue, and was reported around 7 a.m. Saturday, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters contained the fire at 8:25...
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
