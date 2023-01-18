Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO