Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mynewsla.com
Two Men Arrested on Suspicion of Selling Narcotics in Lake Elsinore
Two suspects were arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics and firearms, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. Deputies responded to the 31500 block of Canyon Estates Drive in Lake Elsinore on Jan. 17 around 12:30 p.m. to a call about a fight. When they arrived, deputies found that...
Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs
Riverside County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Thursday in Joshua Tree for having a stolen motorcycle and drugs. Deputies did an investigative vehicle check at White Feather Road and Twentynine Palms Highway. Through investigation, deputies learned the motorcycle was recently stolen out of Desert Hot Springs and that the man was in possession of drugs. The post Man arrested in Joshua Tree for stolen motorcycle and possession of drugs appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Arrest 18-Year-Old on Suspicion of Attempted Murder
An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced Saturday. The incident happened on Nov. 24, 2022 in the 32600 block of Mission Trail in Lake Elsinore. Deputies responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon, and upon arrival discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
menifee247.com
Quail Valley man charged with attempted murder
Following a two-month investigation, a Menifee man was arrested on Saturday and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Nov. 24 incident. On that day in November, deputies from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station responded to the 32600 block of Mission Trail to the report of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release. Deputies discovered several individuals suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused in Commercial Robbery Fails to Appear in Court, Warrant Issued
A 40-year-old man accused with two others of stealing more than $14,800 from a retail business in Palm Desert within a six-month period failed to appear in court Friday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Jose Angel Perez, 40, was arrested Jan. 4, 2022 with Desert Hot Springs...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man In Custody At Hospital After Alleged Assault, Pursuit on Interstate 10
(CNS) – A Whitewater resident who shot himself is in custody at a hospital after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun at officers during a pursuit on Interstate 10 Friday. Deputies responded around 1:43 a.m. Wednesday to a report of a domestic violence assault in...
Former San Diego Police Officer laid to rest after being killed in line of duty
Friends and loved ones bid a final farewell to former San Diego Police Officer Darnell Calhoun.
Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation
A shooting outside the Agua Caliente Casino in Rancho Mirage was under investigation Friday morning. The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed to KESQ News Channel 3 a shooting left bullet holes in a car. Deputies were called to the 32200 block of Bob Hope Drive at Ramon at 3:03 a.m. Video shows the shooting appears The post Early morning shooting outside Rancho Mirage casino under investigation appeared first on KESQ.
Indio police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into power pole
A motorist slammed a vehicle into a power pole in Indio today, then apparently fled the scene, prompting a hit-and-run investigation. Officers responded to Arabia Street and Highway 111 at around 6:35 a.m. on a report of a vehicle that hit a power pole, Indio Police Department public information officer Ben Guitron told City The post Indio police investigate hit-and-run after vehicle crashes into power pole appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Bench Warrant Issued For Teen Accused in Coachella Robberies
A teen accused in two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for his arrest. Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio was arrested on Sept. 8, 2022 with Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Murdering Cellmate at Murrieta Jail Due in Court Next Week
A multi-convicted felon accused of fatally beating a fellow inmate at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta is due back in court a week from Thursday. Micky Rodney Payne, 33, of Perris allegedly killed 24-year-old Mark Anthony Spratt of Fontana on Jan. 12. Payne pleaded not guilty to murder and...
Riverside County man accused of robbing mail carriers
A Riverside County man has been arrested for allegedly robbing at least two mail carriers, officials said. Nicholas Green was indicted earlier this month for his alleged involvement in two robberies of USPS letter carriers and procession of postal keys and stolen mail, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Between March 16 and Nov. […]
sunnews.org
Briefing Room: Riverside deputy dies responding to domestic violence call
Unbelievably, I’m back with more devastating news this week. Just two weeks after Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Cordero was murdered in the line of duty, the Riverside Sheriff’s Office suffered another tragic loss. On Friday, January 13, 2023, Riverside Sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun responded to a call...
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Trial Proceedings Pending for OC Man Accused of Assaulting Indio Cop
(CNS) – A pretrial hearing is slated before the end of this week ahead of jury selection for the trial of a 33-year-old Orange County man accused of hitting an Indio police officer with his pickup and leading law enforcement on a brief chase that began near the Coachella Music & Arts Festival.
Suspected gun store robber arrested after standoff with law enforcement
A man suspected of forcing entry into a local gun store was arrested on Wednesday after a standoff with law enforcement, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Funeral Services Scheduled for Slain Deputy Sheriff
(CNS) – A public viewing is scheduled Friday in Murrieta for those wishing to honor slain Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Darnell Calhoun, whose funeral services will follow on Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga. According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home, located at 24651 Washington...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested following shooting incident in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested following a shooting incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Officers responded to the area of Maple Street and Marvin Drive for a call for service regarding a shooting, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Jan. 17. Dispatch...
mynewsla.com
Bogus Bomb Threat Prompts Search at High School Campus
A bomb threat directed at a Moreno Valley high school Friday prompted a through search of the campus, where nothing was found. According to the Val Verde Unified School District Police Department, an anonymous caller phoned the Riverside County sheriff’s Moreno Valley station shortly before 2 p.m. Friday, saying “They had paid someone to place a bomb in the boys’ gym (at Rancho Verde High School).”
Comments / 0