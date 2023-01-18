ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobra Kai Gets the Karate Chop at Netflix: Find Out When the Show Will End

Watch: "Cobra Kai" Star Mary Mouser Speechless Over PCA Nominations. It appears we've reached the "wax off" portion of this lesson. After five seasons of Cobra Kai antics, the Netflix fan-favorite reboot series will officially be coming to an end following the upcoming sixth and final season. Creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg shared the "bittersweet" news in an open letter to their Karate Kid fans on Jan. 20.
Brittany Snow Officially Files For Divorce From Selling the OC's Tyler Stanaland

Watch: Brittany Snow Files for Divorce From Tyler Stanaland. Brittany Snow has officially closed the curtain on her relationship with Tyler Stanaland. The Pitch Perfect alum recently filed for divorce from the Selling the OC star after more than two years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by E! News, the actress cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One

Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death. The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
Sherri Shepherd Reveals the "Surreal" Texts She Gets From Pal Oprah Winfrey

Watch: Sherri Shepherd Says She & Barbara Walters Talked About SEX. From The View to her own synonymous talk show, Sherri Shepherd is no stranger to daytime TV. But that doesn't mean she won't take a piece of advice or two from her fellow daytime television icons, especially one of the genre's most famous hosts of all time: Oprah Winfrey.
Variety

‘M3GAN,’ ‘White Lotus,’ ‘Avatar 2’ Get Clever Spoofs in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Parodies

“Saturday Night Live” went heavy on recent TV and movie hits on Saturday, with cleverly-executed skits from “M3GAN,” “The White Lotus” and “Avatar: The Way of Water” livening up the selection of material. “M3GAN” star Allison Williams made a cameo on “Saturday Night Live” spoofing a trailer for the sequel, M3GAN 2.0, celebrating the doll’s status as a gay icon on NBC’s Jan. 21 broadcast. The trailer — featuring both host Aubrey Plaza and Chloe Fineman as the doll — declares the movie is a hit with audiences, including captivated one demographic most of all: gay men. “It’s like ‘Bros,’ but for gays,”...
Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute

Watch: Riley Keough Honors Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley With Moving Tribute. Riley Keough is mourning the death of her mom, Lisa Marie Presley. The Zola actress, who is Lisa Marie's eldest child and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, honored the late singer with a heartwarming tribute shared to Instagram Jan. 20. Alongside a throwback photo of her mom cradling her as Riley held flowers, the actress simply captioned her post with a red heart emoji.
