Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus announces he will not run for re-election

By Patrick Damp
 3 days ago

Pittsburgh City Councilman Bruce Kraus announces he will not run for re-election 00:34

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A long-time member of Pittsburgh City Council has announced he will not be seeking re-election.

Wednesday morning, Councilman Bruce Kraus announced he is not running in the upcoming May primary.

"I will be forever grateful to the constituency of the third council district for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime," Kraus said in a statement provided to KDKA. "Now in our sixteenth year, we will have stood side by side, collectively, cooperatively, passionately, to fashion a positive future for our south Pittsburgh neighborhoods. Through the good and not-so-good times, we forged ahead with our common goal of a better day for us all. It is impossible for me to think of you as anything other than lifelong friends that I will hold dear and treasure for the remainder of my life."

Kraus was the council president from 2014-2020 and is the longest-serving member.

As for why he has decided to not seek re-election, he said it's time for the next generation to step in.

"I have always held that we come from the private sector to serve in the public sector for a limited period of time," his statement continued. "It's important that we hold to this In order to create opportunity for new leadership to emerge. This is an exciting time in what I see as fully capable and experienced young people stepping up to assume the mantle of leadership, and I would like to provide the way for that to happen."

Mayor Ed Gainey has released a statement thanking Kraus for his service to the city.

Kraus has served on Pittsburgh City Council since 2008.

