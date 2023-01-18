Read full article on original website
Related
The best new perennial flowers of 2023 | George Weigel
The first dark-leafed astilbe with purple flowers, a red-blooming delphinium, and a native alternative to salvia and lavender top the list of interesting new perennials debuting in the 2023 growing season. Growers, local garden centers, and other plant experts picked the following 14 choices for our annual January four-part, best-new-plants...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0