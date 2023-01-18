ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

The best new perennial flowers of 2023 | George Weigel

The first dark-leafed astilbe with purple flowers, a red-blooming delphinium, and a native alternative to salvia and lavender top the list of interesting new perennials debuting in the 2023 growing season. Growers, local garden centers, and other plant experts picked the following 14 choices for our annual January four-part, best-new-plants...
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy