ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, MO

Comments / 1

Related
KYTV

Polk County firefighters hold a fundraiser for injured colleague

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters and first responders from the Ozarks traveled to the Polk County fairgrounds to support injured volunteer firefighter Ed Lamke. Lamke was driving a firetruck in December when he slid off the road. He broke his back in the crash. He says he’s lucky to be alive.
POLK COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
wanderwithalex.com

14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation

Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
ROGERSVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

New bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Mix Of Rain, Snow Possible Saturday Night

(KTTS News) — A mix of light rain and snow will move into the Ozarks Saturday night. But the National Weather Service says no accumulations or travel impacts are expected. A storm system is expected to move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the potential for some winter weather.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Foods that may be in short supply in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Missing area teen found safe in Springfield

Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Strawberry Coconut Overnight Oats

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy alternative for breakfast. 2 Tbsp Date Syrup (or other sweeteners) Combine oats and chia and stir. Portion into three jars. In a medium bowl, combine coconut milk, sweetener, and vanilla, and stir. Portion 1/3 of the mixture into each jar and stir once to ensure the liquid makes it to oats and the bottom of each jar. Top each jar of oats with frozen strawberries and refrigerate overnight. Top with coconut shavings and serve.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

MSU to offer free art classes to Missouri senior adults willing to share their story

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations. But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different. It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy