Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Polk County firefighters hold a fundraiser for injured colleague
POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters and first responders from the Ozarks traveled to the Polk County fairgrounds to support injured volunteer firefighter Ed Lamke. Lamke was driving a firetruck in December when he slid off the road. He broke his back in the crash. He says he’s lucky to be alive.
Light winter mix developing late Saturday evening
A weak weather system is tracking across Missouri this evening, expected to bring a light winter mix to the St. Louis area into Sunday morning.
KYTV
Pulaski County, Mo., communities rally around restaurant owner impacted by two deadly crashes
WAYNESVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Two Pulaski County communities rally around a restaurant owner after two tragedies involving her family. Former Waynesville Mayor Luge Hardman is asking for prayers for the family of Kimsha Rosensteel, a restaurant owner in St. Robert. Police say her mother, Minerva Simmons, 70, of St. Robert, died in a crash on Wednesday. Rosensteel’s father and daughter suffered serious injuries.
KYTV
Roof experts in the Ozarks share importance of inspections
Police say a head-on crash on James River Freeway Friday morning has killed three people. Precipitation will be light and no accumulation is expected. Greene County detectives say the business on Sunshine & West Bypass has been burglarized three times.
ksmu.org
Eden Village model expands ‘pocket neighborhoods’ to help those experiencing chronic homelessness
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
KYTV
Branson, Mo., woman dies in crash in Christian County
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A woman from Branson died after a rollover crash in Christian County on Friday. Troopers identified the victim as Allison Barboza, 20. Troopers responded to the crash a mile south of Ozark, Mo., on U.S. 65 around 6 a.m. Investigators say the driver lost control of the car. It then rolled several times.
KYTV
Springfield-based organization that helps vets is cautiously optimistic about VA’s plan to provide free mental health care to vets in crisis
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As of January 17, U.S. military veterans who find themselves in a suicidal crisis are eligible for free emergency medical care at any Department of Veterans Affairs facility or any private facility. Veterans do not have to be enrolled in the VA system to be eligible,...
wanderwithalex.com
14 Fun Things to Do in Springfield, Missouri on Vacation
Springfield, MO, is a vibrant city with exciting things to do. From exploring the Ozarks to enjoying various activities, there’s something for everyone in this bustling city. Springfield has everything if you’re looking for outdoor adventures or cultural attractions. We’ve rounded up 14 of the best things to...
Over 2,200 customers in West Springfield without power
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – City Utilities is responding to a power outage in West Springfield Thursday afternoon. City Utilities says the outage was caused by a trash truck crashing into a power line and pulling down poles in the area of West Seminole Street and Farm Road 131. Currently, about 300 customers are without power, but […]
koamnewsnow.com
Otto Car Wash demolished; More changes to 7th and Maiden Lane business landscape
JOPLIN, Mo. - Friday morning, January 20, 2023, tipsters alerted us to Asbell heavy equipment moving on West 7th Street at the Otto Car Wash. We learn on scene the .84 acres, 1626 West 7th, is being cleared. MOJO BURGER COMES DOWN. It was just a few months ago, November...
KYTV
New Highway 60/125 interchange between Springfield-Rogersville has some businesses worried about the effects of construction
ROGERSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - A new interchange is about to be built at the intersection of Highway 60 and 125. The spot, near Logan Rogersville High School, will take about a year-and-a-half to finish with the long-term goal of easing traffic congestion along a heavily traveled corridor between Springfield and Rogersville. But there are those who are concerned about the short-term effects while the $20 million construction project is going on.
New bill would allow $1,200 tax deduction for pregnancies
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022. Since then, several states, including Missouri, have introduced strict laws surrounding abortion. In response, State Representative Doug Richey filed a bill to extend tax breaks for expectant parents. The bill would allow the $1,200 tax deduction per child to apply to […]
KTTS
Mix Of Rain, Snow Possible Saturday Night
(KTTS News) — A mix of light rain and snow will move into the Ozarks Saturday night. But the National Weather Service says no accumulations or travel impacts are expected. A storm system is expected to move into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday, bringing the potential for some winter weather.
KYTV
Foods that may be in short supply in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - 2022 was a challenging year for supply chains, it was an expensive year for producers and it was a poor yield year for growers. As a result, there may be shortages of some items in stores throughout this year. Russia and Ukraine account for 20% of...
Dollar General Market Opened in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
KTLO
Missing area teen found safe in Springfield
Amber Townsend (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) An area teen reported missing during the weekend has been located safe and unharmed. According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, 14-year-old Amber Townsend of Ava was found with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Townsend had been reported missing...
KYTV
Fact Finders: Tackling price discrepancies at gas stations
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many of you noticed the price of gas go up this week. Triple-A reports the national average rose by 8 cents to $3.35 for regular unleaded. During the price transition, one of our viewers noticed a problem at a Kum & Go station on East Chestnut. This leads to our question; is it illegal for the price at the pump to be different than advertised on the sign?
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Strawberry Coconut Overnight Oats
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a healthy alternative for breakfast. 2 Tbsp Date Syrup (or other sweeteners) Combine oats and chia and stir. Portion into three jars. In a medium bowl, combine coconut milk, sweetener, and vanilla, and stir. Portion 1/3 of the mixture into each jar and stir once to ensure the liquid makes it to oats and the bottom of each jar. Top each jar of oats with frozen strawberries and refrigerate overnight. Top with coconut shavings and serve.
MSU to offer free art classes to Missouri senior adults willing to share their story
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University is offering a class intended to spark a deep conversation among different generations. But instead of a normal lecture class structure, students will do something a little different. It’s called the new intergenerational art class. Those enrolled in the class will get to draw their experiences and share them […]
Greene County deputies bust another homeless camp, arrest 3
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Offices descended upon another homeless camp on Jan. 18. According to a press release from the GCSO, Sheriff Jim Arnott arrived to the camp — which was on private property — with several deputies. The owners called the GCSO to request that the homeless people […]
Comments / 1