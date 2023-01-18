Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Asked To Defend Ja Morant At End Of Grizzlies Game
In the closing seconds of your Los Angles Lakers' 122-121 home victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, backup LA point guard Russell Westbrook was switched onto Memphis All-Star point guard Ja Morant. Westbrook cranked up the defensive intensity, stifling Morant and helping the Lakers seal a much-needed win, after the team...
Centre Daily
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Centre Daily
PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
Patrick Mahomes Suffers Right Leg Injury vs. Jaguars
Near the end of the first quarter in the Kansas City Chiefs' Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterback Patrick Mahomes got sandwiched between a couple of defenders on a hit and came up limping. After hobbling around a bit, he exited to the sideline during a timeout and received some preliminary attention from the Chiefs' staff before re-entering the game. He was visibly limited for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal. A closer look at the hit on Mahomes by Jacksonville defensive lineman Arden Key can be seen below:
Centre Daily
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Centre Daily
Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists
The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
Centre Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?
The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
Centre Daily
NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC
View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. While driving to the rack, UNC’s Leaky Black committed the hard foul...
Centre Daily
Score Predictions for Hornets at Hawks
LaMelo Ball is doubtful for this one, just like the Hornets' chances of winning this game without him. Charlotte got back in the win column over maybe the only team in the league worse than them, the Houston Rockets. So, no, I don't believe Cliff's crew is about to turn the corner, especially without its best player. After a disappointing start to the season, the Hawks have caught fire recently winning its last five games. Go ahead and make it six.
Centre Daily
Mavs’ Voices of Reason: Coach Kidd Praises Leadership of Finney-Smith & Kleber
The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) have been inconsistent to say the least so far this season, specifically on the defensive end. In 2023, the Mavs rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, allowing 120.3 points per game following allowing just 90 points to the Miami Heat in Friday's victory. Prior to Friday's win, Dallas ranked 29th in January.
Centre Daily
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Centre Daily
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Centre Daily
Keys to the Game: How Bengals Can Beat Bills and Advance to AFC Championship Game
The Bengals hit the road to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. They are currently 5.5-point underdogs in the contest. However, Joe Burrow doesn't feel like the underdog. Burrow's calm demeanor and confidence has helped prevail Cincinnati to a nine-game win streak. In that...
Centre Daily
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
