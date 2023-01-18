ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Chamber Launches Jr. CEO Virtual Youth Education Program

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 3 days ago

The opportunity is offered to youth ages 6 to 16

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce has announced the launch of Jr. CEO, a program providing elementary and junior high students with five virtual workshops focused on entrepreneurial skills. Sessions will include business fundamentals, cost models, safety/food preparation, marketing, customer service, and money management.

Each workshop will be led by Chamber staff and an area business leader. Along with a virtual presentation, participants will receive an interactive workbook for each session.

Josh Cross, Chamber President/CEO, is eager to bring this opportunity to Atascadero youth.

“We’re excited to invest in tomorrow’s leaders today by offering relevant and real-world knowledge from area business leaders,” he said. “Skills learned through this program will support a child’s future professional and personal success.”

While most students will use the virtual workshops to help launch hot chocolate or lemonade stands at the end of the five sessions, some may choose to apply these lessons to other business concepts such as jewelry, bookmarks, or pet food. Skills learned in this program will provide basic business education that families can utilize to augment other learning opportunities.

Cross said that Jr. CEOs can utilize this coursework to start whichever business works for them.

“I can’t wait to see how these young entrepreneurs contribute their talents to our community,” he said.

Tuition is $25 per student. A virtual kick-off/informational meeting for interested participants will be held at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8. Registration is open until Feb. 21 at atascaderochamber.org.

Individuals and organizations interested in sponsoring the Jr. CEO program can contact Cross at (805) 466-2044 or josh@atascaderochamber.org.

