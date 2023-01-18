Barricaded man, police exchange gunfire; suspect surrenders after standoff: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has surrendered to police early Wednesday morning following an hourslong standoff that included an exchange of gunfire in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials.

Bakersfield police officers were called to a home on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a possible domestic violence, police said in a statement.

According to police, officers encountered a woman who exited the home and a man fired at police officers with a rifle from inside the home. Three officers fired back at the man, identified by police as Richard Firo, 59. No one was struck by any of the gunfire, officials said.

Firo then allegedly barricaded himself inside the home. Police and SWAT negotiators were called to get Firo out of the house, according to a police statement.

The home was surrounded by dozens of officers and two armored vehicles.

At around 3:45 a.m., police said Firo surrendered and was taken into custody. Firo was arrested on suspicion of false imprisonment, making criminal threats and multiple counts of attempted murder of a peace officer, Bakersfield police said.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers who fired had body-worn cameras and will release footage of the incident at a later time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

