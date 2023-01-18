ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Fill ‘Strong Need’ With First Pick?

The Washington Commanders have a couple pressing needs going into this year's NFL Draft ... quarterback, offensive line, linebacker, and perhaps the 'strongest need' at cornerback. In NFL.com's first mock draft, the Commanders are slated to take Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez with the 16th pick. "Gonzalez (6-foot-2, 201 pounds)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Report: Broncos to Hold Round 2 of Interviews With HC Finalists

The Denver Broncos' first round of head-coaching interviews is in the books. Denver's hiring committee — headed by CEO and part-owner Greg Penner — held palaver, in one form or another, with eight candidates over the past two weeks. The first round of interviews was kicked off with...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings

Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice

Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023

Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

PFF Ranks NFL Head Coach Openings, Colts on the Rise

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and all rankings are subjective, but just two weeks after ESPN's Bill Barnwell rated the Indianapolis Colts the worst possible job opening, Pro Football Focus (PFF) thinks it's one of the best. PFF ranks the Colts second behind the Denver Broncos in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay

Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

NC State’s Terquavion Smith Taken to Hospital After Fall vs. UNC

View the original article to see embedded media. NC State guard Terquavion Smith was stretchered off the court after a terrifying fall driving to the basket during the Wolfpack’s 80–69 loss to North Carolina on Saturday. While driving to the rack, UNC’s Leaky Black committed the hard foul...
RALEIGH, NC
Centre Daily

Okorafor: ‘I’m Going to Bring the Energy to Louisville’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - When the Louisville men's basketball program takes on Boston College after a week off, they'll have another player at their disposal to help snap their lengthy losing streak. In a bit of a surprising development, the Cardinals announced Thursday that they had added Nigerian native and NBA...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...

