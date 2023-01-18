Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House. REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks. That word comes from a person familiar with Klain’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity. Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections. But now that Republicans have regained a majority in the House, the White House is preparing to shift to a more defensive posture. GOP lawmakers are planning multiple investigations into the Biden administration. The White House did not return calls or emails seeking comment on Klain’s expected exit.

