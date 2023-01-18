Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 6:01 p.m. EST
Top Biden aide Ron Klain expected to soon leave White House. REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House chief of staff Ron Klain is preparing to leave his job in the coming weeks. That word comes from a person familiar with Klain’s plans who spoke on condition of anonymity. Klain’s expected departure comes not long after the White House and Democrats had a better-than-expected showing in the November elections. But now that Republicans have regained a majority in the House, the White House is preparing to shift to a more defensive posture. GOP lawmakers are planning multiple investigations into the Biden administration. The White House did not return calls or emails seeking comment on Klain’s expected exit.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
No. 1 Swiatek, No. 7 Gauff both lose at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — It all came so seemingly easy for Iga Swiatek last season — two Grand Slam trophies, eight titles overall, a 37-match winning streak, a lengthy stay at No. 1 in the rankings. Those accomplishments made everyone else expect constant greatness from Swiatek,...
FOX 28 Spokane
How (and where) to watch the AP Top 25 Movies online
Glittering rock ‘n’ roll, women warriors and kings, spellbinding multiverses and stories of friendship and family permeated 2022 cinema and the AP Top 25 Movies list. The list was determined by our panel of 26 journalists from across the U.S. Some of last year’s best films are still in theaters, but many are also available to stream online now.
Comments / 0