Adam Wainwright swaps glove for guitar for charity concert

By Jeff Bernthal
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright is a two-time World Series champion and a three-time All-Star. On Monday night, he was the featured musical attraction at Boondocks Pub in Springfield, Illinois.

“He can sing,” said Keith Brooks, executive director of Big League Impact , the charity founded by Wainwright in 2013.

Wainwright was flanked on stage by musicians Gary Barker and Greg Barnhill. Wainwright credited them for helping to turn his lyrics into the songs performed on Monday.

The concert included an autograph session and raised money for Wainwright’s charity. Big League Impact has raised more than $8 million for various charities and partners with professional athletes to help people meet basic human needs like food, clean water, medical care, shelter, and education.

“He (Wainwright) has equal or greater passion for people than he has for the sport that he plays, and you know how passionate he is about baseball,” Brooks said.

Hundreds of fans attended the concert. The audience also included St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and Wainwright’s former teammate Jason Isringhausen.

Among the songs, Wainwright wrote and performed was one about his 1989 Jeep. Another song paid tribute to his brother. Wainwright told the audience that his brother has been his true role model ever since their father left them.

Fans in attendance said it was Wainwright’s commitment to charity that struck a chord with them.

“I never thought I’d see a professional baseball player sing,” said Jon Trampe, an Aviston resident.

Ashley Brochin traveled from Indiana to see Wainwright perform.

“He’s a super nice guy, very friendly, and what a great cause,” she said.

