WSAZ
One person injured in shooting
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has been injured in a shooting. Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies said a female was injured. The shooting was reported in the 700 block of High Street just after 10:30 p.m., according to Kanawha County dispatchers. This is a developing story. Keep checking...
WSAZ
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
thebigsandynews.com
MCHS student charged in bomb threat
INEZ — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Martin County High School Jan. 11. Later the same day, Sheriff John Kirk announced that they had identified the person responsible for the bomb threat, and although they determined it to be a student prank, a student was located and was criminally charged. The identity of the student cannot be released because the student is a minor.
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
Body found after Ky. police chase identified as WVa woman
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a West Virginia woman whose body was found in the back of a vehicle that led officers on a police chase along Interstate 75. The body of Rachel Louise Carder, 53, of Huntington, West Virginia, was recovered...
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
Metro News
Body pulled from Kanawha River at Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. — Police in Montgomery are checking missing persons reports after a body was recovered from the Kanawha River Friday morning. The body was spotted and recovered at around 10:30 a.m. near the Tech Marina. The body has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for a...
WSAZ
Cabell County Schools launches ‘Care Line’
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As opposed to homework assignments, sometimes the issues students and staff deal with don’t come with a clear answer. A lot of times, simply talking to someone about what you’re going through can help navigate the situation. In efforts to keep mental health...
wchsnetwork.com
Police chase leads to discovery of woman's body in trunk
A high-speed chase through several counties led to the discovery of a woman’s body stuffed inside a plastic tote in the trunk of the car.
WSAZ
WSAZ
WSAZ
1 arrested, 2 wanted in connection with car break-ins
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men are wanted by Charleston Police following car break-ins during the early morning hours of Jan. 13. According to officers, several vehicles were broken into in the Rolling Hills neighborhood. After posting surveillance video on social media, Charleston Police say the Criminal Investigation...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
Shelter-in-place lifted in Summers County
UPDATE: Friday January 20, 2023 @ 12:44 PM | ELLISON RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — The shelter-in-place order for residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek areas has been lift. According to a Facebook post from the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, the order was lifted at 12:44 PM. No reason as to why the order […]
WKYT 27
Juvenile arrested after stabbing sister with hunting knife during argument
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile male has been arrested following an altercation with his sister on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Surrey Terrace in the Saint Albans area of Kanawha County regarding an incident which had transpired between two siblings.
WSAZ
Man wanted in connection with W.Va. missing teen arrested in Ohio
FRESNO, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man wanted on charges in Lincoln County has been arrested in Ohio by US Marshals. Officials say Dustin Daugherty, 39, of Fresno, Ohio was in Fresno, Ohio. Daugherty is being held at Coshocton County Jail while he awaits extradition to West Virginia. Daugherty is...
WSAZ
Deadly stabbing case headed to grand jury
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The case of a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death earlier this month is headed to a grand jury. Amber Wymer, 41, of Charleston, waived her rights during a preliminary hearing Thursday, according to the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office. Abigail...
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
