Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Emma Roberts is 'getting serious' with Cody John

Emma Roberts is getting "serious" with Cody John. The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has two-year-old son Rhodes with him but has been dating fellow actor Cody since August last year and source has claimed that the couple are now in a "great place."
Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating

Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.

