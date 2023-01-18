ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

South Carolina woman accused of causing disturbance with butcher knife at Walgreens

By Bethany Fowler
 3 days ago

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) — A woman is accused of causing a disturbance with a large butcher knife Tuesday evening at a Walgreens in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 7:13 p.m. to Walgreens located at 3681 Boiling Springs Road in reference to a suspicious person with a weapon.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman armed with a large butcher knife who was refusing to cooperate with them.

Deputies said they were able to disarm the woman and detain her.

Jennie Dalavan Manphonsy, 41, of Boiling Springs, was arrested and charged with trespassing after notice and resisting arrest.

She is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

