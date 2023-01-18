Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Biscuits in all of VirginiaTravel MavenPaint Bank, VA
Roanokers have fond memories of Cactus Joe-Little Bitty Pete and Uncle LooneyCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke Restaurant Week is the ideal time to try something differentCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
wfxrtv.com
Man charged with involuntary manslaughter after shooting incident in Amherst Co.
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting incident in a remote area of the George Washington National Forest in Amherst County. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office says public safety received a call on Jan. 19 for a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Rd area. After deputies arrived on the scene and performed an extensive search they found 49-year-old Kevin D. Hartless of Amherst County dead in a remote area of the National Forest.
wfxrtv.com
Three people now charged in Timbers Apartments shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR)— The Lynchburg Police Department announced two additional people are now charged in Wednesday night’s shooting at the The Timbers Apartments. Ardrius Kendrick Dews, 25, is charged with malicious wounding (two counts), use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, shooting into an occupied vehicle, reckless handling of a firearm, and discharging a firearm in the City of Lynchburg.
WDBJ7.com
Two additional suspects charged in Lynchburg apartment shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - More charges have been brought forward after a malicious wounding case at the Timbers Apartments along Old Forest Road Wednesday night. Police say evidence points to two groups of people shooting at each other in a parking lot at the apartments. A man and woman who were victims have since been treated and released.
WSET
No suspects named 2 years after Lynchburg woman was killed in 'random' shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Two years later and there are still no answers on who shot and killed Samantha Robinson. "Our detectives have spent countless hours following up on numerous leads over several months after the incident. They're continuing to follow up on leads as they come in. Unfortunately, we've not had a lot of new leads as of lately," said Ryan Zuidema, the Chief of Police at the City of Lynchburg Police Department.
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County woman charged with trying to stab man to death
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Ararat woman has been charged with Attempted 2nd Degree murder, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith. Janice Marshall, 70, is being held without bond in the Patrick County Jail. About 9:35 a.m. January 18, Patrick County deputies were called to a home on...
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after man found dead in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a 49-year-old man was found dead in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities say on Thursday, Amherst County Public Safety received a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound in the Alhambra Road area of Amherst County.
WDBJ7.com
Two arrested for early-morning Lynchburg shooting
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested two people for a shooting early Friday. Samuel Christopher Reeves and Da’quan Jymere Hunt have been charged. At 2:31 a.m. January 20, 2023, LPD officers responded to the 6000 block of Edgewood Avenue for reports of shots being fired. Officers found a man with what police are calling non-life-threatening injuries to a leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one inside the home was hurt.
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
WSET
2 men charged after shootout on Edgewood Avenue, 1 hospitalized: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Lynchburg Police are investigating a shooting and wounding that took place in the 6000-block Edgewood Avenue early Friday morning. At approximately 2:30 a.m., LPD officers responded to reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found one adult male with non-life-threatening injuries, to the leg. Officers and detectives also found an occupied home and several unoccupied cars hit by gunfire during this incident. No one inside the home was injured.
wfxrtv.com
Four arrested and charged in double murder in Pulaski Co.
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged several people in a double murder investigation. The investigation comes after a man’s body was recovered from the New River on Jan. 14. The medical examiner determined the man, identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
timesvirginian.com
Leads still sought in hit-and-run death of Concord man
Virginia State Police is still seeking information on a fatal hit and run crash that took the life of Aaron Collins, 26, of Concord, on Sept. 21. The crash occurred on Route 460, four tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Collins...
cbs19news
Man wanted on charges in Danville arrested in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Danville has been arrested in Augusta County on malicious wounding and firearms charges. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Danville Police Department on Thursday regarding a malicious wounding case in the Danville area. During the...
wfxrtv.com
One arrested in shooting in Lynchburg, two in serious condition
UPDATE 1/19 4:08 P.M.: The Lynchburg Police Department reports they have arrested and charged a suspect who was previously detained in relation to the malicious wounding at the Timbers Apartments. The man arrested has been identified by police as 22-year-old Delante Lee Pannell of Lynchburg, he is charged with the...
WSET
GALLERY: DPD needs your help identifying suspects in multiple active cases
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department needs the community's help to solve multiple active cases in the city. The department said they are looking for the pictured individuals for a variety of crimes ranging from credit card fraud to shoplifting, theft, and even weapons offenses. As a...
Augusta Free Press
Man wanted in Danville malicious wounding case apprehended in Augusta County
A Danville man wanted in a malicious wounding case was apprehended in Stuarts Draft on Thursday, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. Marques Raeqwon Abbott, 22, was taken into custody without incident at 3:30 p.m. the Montague Terrace apartment complex in Stuarts Draft. Abbott is...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County: Woman’s body recovered from New River on Saturday
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A woman’s body was recovered from the New River on Saturday according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. On Saturday afternoon, deputies stated that a female body along with other items of evidentiary value were recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road.
ccxmedia.org
2021 Brooklyn Park Murder Suspect Arrested in Virginia
Brooklyn Park police announced Thursday an arrest in a nearly 19-month-old murder investigation that occurred outside an ethnic food market, claiming the life of a Robbinsdale man. Police said a suspect was arrested Wednesday in the state of Virginia. “Brooklyn Park police detectives have worked tirelessly investigating this case and...
WSET
4 suspects arrested after body was found in a Pulaski County river, 1 still missing
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Four suspects have been arrested after a body was pulled from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in Pulaski County on Saturday. The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke and identified as 52-year-old Johnny...
WSET
Roanoke Police highlight forensic services efforts, over 1,500 reports written in 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department is highlighting the success of its Forensic Services Unit over the past year. According to RPD, its unit is one of the largest in Southwestern Virginia. The team is made up of a sergeant, six forensic investigators, and a part-time fingerprint...
WDBJ7.com
Multiple people arrested after body found in New River
Pulaski Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were arrested in connection to a body found in the New River on Saturday. A man later identified as Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski was found in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County on January 14.
Comments / 4