(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO