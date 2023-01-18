ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty. On Friday, Amy...
JANESVILLE, WI
news8000.com

Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student’s slaying

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without parole. David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence; the only question was whether Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor would make Kahl eligible for parole at some point.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
FRANKLIN, WI
nbc15.com

Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release

MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl

(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford cop charged with battery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
ROCKFORD, IL
B105

Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin

Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
MONTICELLO, WI
fox47.com

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing

MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
MADISON, WI

