Former employee at gas station near 2020 double homicide recounts distressing events during Marcus Randle El trial
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Friday marked the end of the first week of the double murder trial of Marcus Randle El. The former Badgers wide receiver faces two felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide as well as felony weapons-related charges in the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Brittany N. McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha J. Winchester. He has pleaded not guilty. On Friday, Amy...
Family of missing man Christopher Miller holds protest for answers
DEFOREST, Wis. – The family and friends of missing Madison man Christopher Miller held a protest outside of the Wisconsin State Patrol office in De Forest Saturday morning asking for answers about what happened to him. Miller went missing in the early morning hours of November 19 after Wisconsin State Patrol troopers said he led them on a chase when...
news8000.com
Man gets life without parole in UW-Madison student’s slaying
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge on Friday sentenced a man convicted of killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 to life in prison without parole. David Kahl, 56, pleaded guilty in October to first-degree intentional homicide in the strangulation and stabbing death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmerman. The charge carries a mandatory life sentence; the only question was whether Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor would make Kahl eligible for parole at some point.
nbc15.com
Rock Co. double homicide trial continues with body cam footage and the victims’ families testify
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police and the victims’ families testified in the trial of Marcus Randle El, who is accused in the killings of two women in February of 2020. Randle El is a former UW Madison football player who faces two counts of first-degree homicide for killing Seairaha Winchester and Brittany McAdory.
news8000.com
‘It was never classified as a cold case:’ Madison police respond to end of Zimmermann case
MADISON, Wis. — It took just under 12 years for the Madison Police Department to arrest David Kahl in Brittany Zimmermann’s 2008 murder, but those working the case stressed they never gave up trying to put her killer behind bars. “I thought this day would come, but it...
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment. Once inside, police said the man...
wearegreenbay.com
Over 20 pouds of marijuana, other drugs recovered at storage facility in Wisconsin
FRANKLIN, Wis. (WFRV) – K9 Units are crucial to any police department’s success at locating illegal narcotics and that stands true for one southern Wisconsin agency. Last week, the Franklin Police Department’s K9 Rex and Officer Graf found over 20 pounds of marijuana and other illegal drugs during a routine check at a local storage facility.
nbc15.com
Brittany Zimmermann’s killer gets life with no chance of release
MADISON (WMTV) – The man who admitted killing UW-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann returned to a Dane Co. courtroom Friday morning for the final phase of his sentencing. In a deal with prosecutors, David Kahl pleaded guilty in October to first-degree homicide for killing Zimmermann nearly 15 years ago. Friday’s...
fox47.com
Trial dates set for teen father accused of fatally shooting newborn daughter
MONROE, Wis. — The trial of a teenager accused of fatally shooting his newborn daughter in Green County in early 2021 has been scheduled for March, online court records show. Logan Kruckenberg-Anderson, 18, faces felony charges of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse in connection with the newborn’s...
Sentencing brings relief, but not closure, to family of Brittany Zimmermann
More than 14 years after her murder, Brittany Zimmermann's family is finally getting justice. Just don't call it closure.
wwisradio.com
Attempted First Degree Homicide Charges for 16 Year Old Madison Girl
(Madison, WI) — It’s adult charges for a 16-year-old Madison girl accused of nearly stabbing a 14-year-old boy to death. Prosecutors filed formal attempted first-degree homicide charges yesterday. Madison Police say the stabbing followed a fight at Warner Park on Wednesday, which followed a fight at Sherman Middle School earlier that day. Investigators say the 16-year-old stabbed the victim near his heart with a kitchen knife. Doctors say a few more millimeters and the victim would have died. A judge set the 16-year-old’s bond at seven thousand-dollars.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
wearegreenbay.com
Inmate in Wisconsin dies in custody, investigation underway
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old inmate in southern Wisconsin died on Tuesday after being in custody for only a day. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office, on January 17, 2023, at around 6:00 a.m., the man was found unresponsive in his cell at the Waukesha County Jail during a routine check.
WIFR
Roscoe man gets 7 years for embezzlement
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 53-year-old Roscoe man is sentenced to seven years in prison for embezzling money from a company that services developmentally disabled persons. Steven A. Bennett, pleaded guilty in September 2022 to charging thousands of dollars for personal expenses to company credit cards. Bennett abused the credit...
WIFR
Rockford cop charged with battery
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford police officer is charged with two counts of battery for an incident from May 2022. Frank A. Fabiani faces up to a year in jail and a maximum $2,500 fine if convicted. According to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, Fabiani was assisting with...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
fox47.com
16-year-old charged with attempted homicide in Warner Park stabbing
MADISON, Wis. — A 16-year-old girl who allegedly seriously injured another teenager in a stabbing on Madison’s northside earlier this week has been charged with attempted homicide, court records show. Prosecutors filed a charge of first-degree attempted homicide against the 16-year-old Thursday afternoon just a day after police...
nbc15.com
MPD: Suspect bit multiple Madison police officers at hospital
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect allegedly bit multiple Madison Police Department officers after he was taken to the hospital following his arrest. The MPD report indicates two officers were injured in the confrontation, which began with a traffic stop late Wednesday night. The 37-year-old suspect was originally stopped...
$25K reward for information regarding Wisconsin Family Action office arson
The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information regarding the office arson that took place at Wisconsin Family Action in Madison this summer.
Wisconsin contractor accused of repeatedly scamming customers out on $10K bail
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor with a history of scamming people out of thousands of dollars is out on bail in Columbia County after previously pleading with Dane County court officials to give him a signature bond, claiming at the time he wouldn’t be able to pay customers back if he was behind bars. Columbia County Jail officials have confirmed...
