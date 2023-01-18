ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Netflix Blows Away Expectations on Subscriber Numbers

Netflix added 7.66 million paid subscribers during the fourth quarter, more than the 4.57 million Wall Street expected. This is the first quarter that Netflix's ad tier is reflected in its earnings. Founder Reed Hastings is stepping down as co-CEO and will be executive chairman. Netflix added millions more subscribers...
Vice Media Restarts Sale Process at Lower Valuation, May Fetch Less Than $1 Billion

Vice Media is restarting its sale process after earlier interested bidders balked at the initial price tag, according to people familiar with the situation. The digital media company, which was valued at $5.7 billion in 2017, is now likely to fetch a price of below $1 billion, the people said.
The 3 Biggest Reasons Startups Failed in 2022, According to a Poll of Almost 500 Founders

Knowing the biggest risks that most commonly cause new startups to fail could make the difference between whether your own business sinks or swims. Whether it's bad luck, bad timing or a half-baked business model, there are any number of ways a startup can go wrong. And roughly 20% of new businesses fail within their first year, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
Discord Is Paying for Teens to Give Each Other Compliments

Discord acquired social media app Gas this week, an app that is built around the concept of teens using technology to compliment each other. Gas has reached 7.4 million installs and reached sales of $7 million since its launch in August. Discord's acquisition of Gas is another one of the...

