George Herrold and His Proposed ‘Northern Route’ for Interstate 94The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
The State Capitol Rathskeller CafeThe Streets of St. PaulMinnesota State
Minnesota Vikings Fire CoachOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
The family of Bryce Borca is offering a reward for any information leading to his whereabouts.Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Miami Marlins And Minnesota Twins Complete Massive TradeOnlyHomersMiami, FL
Saquon Barkley can’t envision this being his ‘last time in a Giants uniform’
PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley could not prolong the Giants season on Saturday night and now he enters an offseason of uncertainty. Barkley, a pending free agent, made it clear after the 38-7 loss to the Eagles that he wants to return to the Giants. “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said at his locker. The star running back had one big run in the game, a 39-yarder in the third quarter, but did not have much impact beyond that. He finished the game with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards in...
Brian Daboll explains his two questionable fourth-down calls in Giants' loss to Eagles
The Giants had two fourth downs that resulted in a lot of wonder during Saturday’s season-ending loss to Philly: one early that set the tone for just how tough a night it would be for Big Blue, and one late that punctuated it.
Eagles' quick reinvention between Super Bowl contenders is remarkable. Just ask the All-Pro who was part of both
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — General manager Howie Roseman captured the feeling while he was walking off the field after the Philadelphia Eagles’ 38-7 rout of the New York Giants Saturday in the divisional round. "That's nice! That's nice!" Roseman repeated out loud to a security guard — and he...
Daboll, Jones, Barkley, Lawrence and Jackson talk Giants 38-7 loss to Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs
Brian Daboll, Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Dexter Lawrence and Adoree’ Jackson talk about the Giants 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
Damar Hamlin’s recovery weaved bond between rival Bills-Bengals
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three weeks ago, they were family, bonded together by a singular and powerful cause: the well-being of Damar Hamlin. On Jan. 2 at Cincinnati, in one of the most anticipated games of the season, the players and coaches from the Bills and Bengals hugged and knelt in prayer together when the Buffalo safety fell frighteningly into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills and Bengals players and coaches made the decision together to halt the game after Hamlin went down and needed to be administered CPR on...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury
If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive
After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
Football schedule, picks today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch
Football schedule today: Playoff games on Sunday, how to watch, streamAll times Eastern Bengals at BillsSun., Jan. 22 | 3 p.m. | CBS Point spread: Buffalo comes into the game as narrow 3.5 point favorites over Cincinnati, according to the lines at SI Sportsbook. Total: 48.5 | Over -110 | Under -110 ...
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers
Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
Here's What It'll Cost to Attend the 49ers-Cowboys Playoff Game at Levi's Stadium
Football fans hoping to attend Sunday's NFL playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara will have to spend a pretty penny. StubHub said it will cost $3,400 for field level seats, $540 for upper deck seats and $525 for standing room only.
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday
What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
‘So We're the Underdog?': Mike McCarthy Dazed by Cowboys' Odds Vs. 49ers
Mike McCarthy stunned by Cowboys' underdog status vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mike McCarthy is stunned to hear a No. 5 seed is an underdog on the road against a No. 2 seed. The Dallas Cowboys (13-5) head coach seemed surprised to hear his team are not...
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar
Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
