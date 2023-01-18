ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saquon Barkley can’t envision this being his ‘last time in a Giants uniform’

PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley could not prolong the Giants season on Saturday night and now he enters an offseason of uncertainty. Barkley, a pending free agent, made it clear after the 38-7 loss to the Eagles that he wants to return to the Giants. “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said at his locker. The star running back had one big run in the game, a 39-yarder in the third quarter, but did not have much impact beyond that. He finished the game with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards in...
Damar Hamlin’s recovery weaved bond between rival Bills-Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Three weeks ago, they were family, bonded together by a singular and powerful cause: the well-being of Damar Hamlin. On Jan. 2 at Cincinnati, in one of the most anticipated games of the season, the players and coaches from the Bills and Bengals hugged and knelt in prayer together when the Buffalo safety fell frighteningly into cardiac arrest after making what appeared to be a routine tackle on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. The Bills and Bengals players and coaches made the decision together to halt the game after Hamlin went down and needed to be administered CPR on...
Chiefs Lead Jaguars 17-10 at Halftime of Divisional Round Despite Patrick Mahomes Injury

If the Kansas City Chiefs are going to advance to the AFC Championship, they might have to get there without Patrick Mahomes. The star quarterback suffered an ankle injury during the first quarter of the top-seeded Chiefs' divisional round matchup against the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars. Backup quarterback Chad Henne, who played just 18 snaps during the regular season, took over and helped the Chiefs take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Chiefs Fans Chant Chad Henne's Name After 98-Yard Touchdown Drive

After Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter of Saturday's divisional round playoff contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, backup quarterback Chad Henne entered the game and brought much-needed energy with him. The 37-year-old former Jaguar, who has not started a game in...
Mattress Mack Places Massive Bet on Cowboys to Beat 49ers

Mattress Mack places massive bet on Cowboys to beat 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale is known for betting massive lumps of cash on his Texas sports teams, and the NFL playoffs are no exception. The 71-year-old...
What NFL Playoff Games Are on Today? Divisional Round Schedule for Saturday

What NFL playoff games are on today? Divisional round schedule for Saturday originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. It’s time for round two of the NFL playoffs. The final eight teams left standing will compete this weekend for spots in the NFC and AFC championship games. There will be doubleheaders on Saturday and Sunday during what many consider to be the best weekend of the football postseason.
Ticket Sales for Potential Neutral Site AFC Title Game Soar

Ticket sales for potential neutral site AFC title game soar originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL announced last week that a potential AFC Championship Game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs would be held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta if they both win their divisional-round matchups. Ticket.
