RadarOnline

'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend

Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
TheDailyBeast

Anne Hathaway’s ‘Eileen’ Is Dark, Explosive, and Has One Helluva Ending

Eileen’s first image is through a car windshield as the vehicle’s interior fills with smoke. Consider that haze a multifaceted metaphor—for pent-up desire, lethal suffocation, and liberating concealment—as well as a potential case of the Chekhov’s gun principle.That said, a real firearm also plays a part in William Oldroyd’s adaptation of Otessa Moshfegh’s book of the same name, which premiered Friday at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The film interweaves elements from his prior Lady Macbeth, Todd Haynes’ Carol, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho and various 1940s noirs and 1950s melodramas into something sultry, sinister, and—thanks to a neck-snapping...
Deadline

‘SNL’ Parodies ’M3GAN‘ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout boxoffice hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become a gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a warm reception...
KHQ Right Now

Ariana Grande sings Over the Rainbow from the set of Wicked

Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer. The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.

