Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating
Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
Meet the 6 New Couples Joining ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4
Meet the six new couples featured on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 who are all uprooting their lives and moving countries for the sake of love.
‘SNL’ Parodies ’M3GAN‘ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout boxoffice hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become a gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a warm reception...
Ariana Grande sings Over the Rainbow from the set of Wicked
Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer. The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.
