Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating

Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
‘SNL’ Parodies ’M3GAN‘ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’

Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout boxoffice hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become a gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a warm reception...
Ariana Grande sings Over the Rainbow from the set of Wicked

Ariana Grande has insisted she is still a singer. The 29-year-old pop star has not released an album since 2020's 'Positions' but is currently filming the role of Glinda in the two-part movie adaptation of smash hit Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which tells the backstory of 'The Wizard of Oz' - and took to social media on Friday (20.01.23) to perform a rendition of 'Over the Rainbow' from the 1939 classic.

