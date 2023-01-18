ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Emma Roberts is 'getting serious' with Cody John

Emma Roberts is getting "serious" with Cody John. The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has two-year-old son Rhodes with him but has been dating fellow actor Cody since August last year and source has claimed that the couple are now in a "great place."
Kelly Clarkson obtains permanent restraining orders

Kelly Clarkson has been granted restraining orders against two alleged stalkers. Both Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young have been banned from making any contact with the 'Breakaway' singer or her children, River, eight, and six-year-old Remington - who she has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - and must stay at least 100 yards away from them for the next five years, TMZ reports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating

Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
The Guardian

Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company

I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.

