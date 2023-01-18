Read full article on original website
Related
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Meet the 6 New Couples Joining ‘90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’ Season 4
Meet the six new couples featured on '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 who are all uprooting their lives and moving countries for the sake of love.
KHQ Right Now
Emma Roberts is 'getting serious' with Cody John
Emma Roberts is getting "serious" with Cody John. The 31-year-old actress was previously in a relationship with Garret Hedlund and has two-year-old son Rhodes with him but has been dating fellow actor Cody since August last year and source has claimed that the couple are now in a "great place."
KHQ Right Now
Kelly Clarkson obtains permanent restraining orders
Kelly Clarkson has been granted restraining orders against two alleged stalkers. Both Victor Fernandez and Huguette Nicole Young have been banned from making any contact with the 'Breakaway' singer or her children, River, eight, and six-year-old Remington - who she has with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock - and must stay at least 100 yards away from them for the next five years, TMZ reports.
KHQ Right Now
Gisele Bundchen 'adores' Joaquim Valente but they are not dating
Gisele Bundchen "adores" Joaquim Valente but they are not dating. The 42-year-old model was previously married to footballer Tom Brady and has son Benjamin, 13, and 10-year-old daughter Vivian with him but since their split towards the end of last year, is said to have grown close to jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim but the pair reportedly hesitant to label their relationship as anything just yet.
Stuck at home, happy plants will keep me company
I am back being poorly. Confined to our London flat. Perhaps the long walks in driving Danish winter rain took more out of me than I’d realised. So my world has shrunk again. No Twelfth Night on Plot 29, a tradition here for Howard and me. A late Christmas commune with our north London land and whisky. Sometimes wiser older men. But not this year.
Comments / 0