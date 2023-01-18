SAN FRANCISCO -- The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is based on cycles of the moon and falls on a different day every year. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring. It is known to Asian communities around the world by different names, the most commonly used being Chinese New Year or Chinese "Chunjie," largely by the Chinese diaspora around the world. Other names include Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal and Tibetan Losar.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO