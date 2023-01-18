Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Chicago
All 5 inmates captured after escaping jail in stolen car, authorities say
ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. -- All five inmates who fled a Missouri detention center this week have been captured, CNN reported. Around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, the five inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center in southeastern Missouri entered a secured cell, made their way through a secured door "by use of force," then escaped onto the roof of the facility and onto the ground, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.
ABC7 Chicago
Illinois DCFS accused of letting innocent kids stay behind bars due to lack of staffed beds: lawsuit
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- The Illinois DCFS is accused of allowing innocent children to be kept behind bars, sometimes for weeks at a time. The Cook County Public Guardian said it's because the agency isn't providing enough housing. One of those children, who is now a teenager, spoke to...
ABC7 Chicago
Lunar New Year 2023: What's in store for Year of the Rabbit?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is based on cycles of the moon and falls on a different day every year. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring. The Year of...
ABC7 Chicago
Couple seen accidentally locking themselves in dog crates in viral video
STOCKTON, Calif. -- A couple from Northern California learned the hard way that if you are going to test out dog crates, only one person needs to do the testing. In the viral video, the man goes towards the crate and gets in. His partner then gets into the crate next to him and closes the door behind her.
ABC7 Chicago
'No ice is safe ice': DNR warns after warm start to January
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Southeast Wisconsin experienced one of the warmest starts to January on record. Several days with temperatures above freezing and little snowfall left lakes and lagoons with little time to freeze. The video featured is from a related report. "Overall, not a typical Wisconsin winter, I'd say," said...
ABC7 Chicago
What is Lunar New Year and how is it different from Chinese New Year?
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Lunar New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is based on cycles of the moon and falls on a different day every year. It marks the start of a new lunar calendar and it is a celebration of the arrival of spring. It is known to Asian communities around the world by different names, the most commonly used being Chinese New Year or Chinese "Chunjie," largely by the Chinese diaspora around the world. Other names include Vietnamese Tet, Korean Solnal and Tibetan Losar.
Comments / 0