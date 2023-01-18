Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Husband who murdered his woman, arrested in Southgate while moving her corpse to Superior TownshipWestland DailySouthgate, MI
After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
FSU's coaching staff building strong relationships with top-100 DE Dylan Stephenson
The Seminoles are among the front-runners for one of the top prospects in the 2024 class.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
WATCH: New Ole Miss Rebels QB Spencer Sanders 2022 Oklahoma State Highlights
There is a new quarterback in Oxford, with former Oklahoma State Cowboys Spencer Sanders committing to the Ole Miss Rebels on Thursday. Is Sanders really a better option for the Rebels than Dart?. Is the recent transfer addition QB, Walker Howard, still the future?. Will the Rebels still chase a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bijan Robinson Set to Be Longhorns’ First 1st-Round Pick in Nearly a Decade
With the college football season over, and 24 NFL teams looking towards the offseason, it is officially mock draft season. From now until the NFL draft in April, you are likely to see hundreds of different mock drafts with dozens of different outcomes. For the Texas Longhorns, they will likely have one first-round pick in running back Bijan Robinson.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Titans Set to Fill One Staff Opening
View the original article to see embedded media. The Tennessee Titans reportedly have made a decision related to one of the openings on their coaching staff. They simply must wait on that person to make up his mind. The Titans intend to hire Chris Harris as their new pass defense...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
UCLA Football Send Offer to Elite Class of 2024 TE Jaden Reddell
The Bruins have joined the race for one of the top tight ends in the country. Class of 2024 tight end Jaden Reddell picked up an offer from UCLA football, the prospect announced Thursday on Twitter. The Raymore-Peculiar High School (MO) product also plays wide receiver, but since his offer came from tight ends coach Jeff Faris, it is fair to assume that is where the Bruins see Reddell fitting in at the college level.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns Assistant to Coach at Senior Bowl
At this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, the Cleveland Browns will have an assistant coach helping out. According to the Senior Bowl, Browns offensive assistant Ashton Grant will coach the National Team wide receivers. This is helpful for the Browns when it comes to the upcoming NFL Draft. Grant...
Top 25 roundup: No. 14 TCU pulls stunner at No. 2 Kansas
Shahada Wells scored 17 points off the bench and Mike Miles Jr. added 15 to fuel No. 14 TCU to
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: Where Bronny James Lands In Latest ESPN High School Rankings
Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the most accomplished and highly decorated athletes of all time. He's a four-time NBA championship, four-time MVP, 18-time All-Star, 13-time All-NBA First Team, and so much more. But more importantly, James is a great humanitarian and a father of three, two boys and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for CB Jalen Ramsey
This offseason, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes will be tasked with upgrading the team's league-worst defense. As part of the improvements he's expected to make, Holmes is likely to add reinforcements to Detroit's below-average secondary. Specifically, after an uneven season from No. 1 cornerback Jeff Okudah and a complete...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Insider Blasts Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Making Sense of the Jaden Rashada Situation
The saga of Jaden Rashada has been one of the most interesting recruiting scenarios to follow in recent years. Early on in the process, it seemed like he was very interested in Washington, but as the recruiting cycle played out, he was drawn to the southeast, eventually committing to the University of Miami.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predicting the Final Score of the 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Playoff Game
The 49ers haven't beaten a team as good as Dallas this season. The best teams the 49ers have beaten are the Chargers and the Dolphins, and both got eliminated from the playoffs last week. The only team that's still alive which the 49ers have played is the Chiefs, who beat them 44-23.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
AFC East Rival Fires Three Ex-Patriots in Defensive Purge
As the New England Patriots prepare to restock their assistant coaching staff, a divisional rival is creating a few openings of its own ... and some former New Englanders are paying the price. The Miami Dolphins announced a series of coaching changes on Thursday, the moves headlined by the ousting...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Debating Lions Targeting Offensive Players Early in Draft
The Detroit Lions are about to embark on one of the most important offseason's in the history of the franchise. Detroit's young roster was able to handle the natural ebbs and flows of a long NFL season, securing a winning season and finishing second in the NFC North. After two...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
