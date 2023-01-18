PITTSBURGH -- The hottest topic surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers right now is their decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada for at least another season. The team confirmed with All Steelers that they will keep Canada around in 2023 after another poor season. The Steelers finished 16th in rushing yards per game, 23rd in passing yards per game and 26th in points per game in 2022 but will give their OC one more shot with their developing offense.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO