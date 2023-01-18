A free iOS app that lets users listen to a short clip from a song based on their listening history. Users can skip through the tracks using a vertical feed just like TikTok. The app connects to your Spotify account and uses the Spotify API to find new songs for you. If you enjoy a song clip, you can tap on the like button and it will be added to a playlist called “Smores discovery” in your Spotify account. Alternatively, you can also add the song to one or many of your pre-existing playlists.

