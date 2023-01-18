Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features for iPhone
IOS 16.3 is set to be released next week, according to Apple. This update first entered beta testing in December and includes a handful of changes and features, though it’s a minor update in comparison to other updates from Apple over the last few months. What’s new in iOS...
TechCrunch
Twitter puts more emphasis on the bookmark feature on iOS
Before today’s change, you had to tap on the share button to open the sharing card and then tap on the bookmark option to save a tweet. In addition to the new button, as soon as you tap on the button, you will see a banner at the top of the screen that says “Show all bookmarks.”
TechCrunch
Twitter Blue is now available on Android at the same price as iOS
It’s likely that Elon Musk & co. want to avoid paying fees for in-app purchases to Google (as they did with Apple). So users will have to pay more. To recap, the Twitter Blue plan is now available across platforms in six countries: the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Japan.
PC Magazine
Set It and Forget It? 5 iPhone Settings You Should Check Right Now
Year after year, Apple rolls out new features and settings for its iPhones, adding more customization options that change how we use our phones. The start of a new year is a good time to review those settings. Do you really need notitications from that particular app? Want to revoke location access from a certain someone? Take a few minutes to peruse these settings and make sure you're getting the most out of your iPhone.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Alphabet CEO lays off 12,000 people, says company ‘hired for a different economic reality’
Happy Friday! Join us in wishing Lorenzo a very warm welcome to the team! He’s joining our crack team of cybersecurity reporters, working alongside Zack and Carly. He just published his first article on TC, about T-Mobile reporting a hacker accessed personal data of 37 million customers. Welcome aboard!!
TechCrunch
Smores is a music discovery app with a TikTok-like feed
A free iOS app that lets users listen to a short clip from a song based on their listening history. Users can skip through the tracks using a vertical feed just like TikTok. The app connects to your Spotify account and uses the Spotify API to find new songs for you. If you enjoy a song clip, you can tap on the like button and it will be added to a playlist called “Smores discovery” in your Spotify account. Alternatively, you can also add the song to one or many of your pre-existing playlists.
TechCrunch
Netflix says it’s open to adding free streaming ‘FAST’ channels to grow its ads business
“We’re open to all these different models that are out there right now, but we’ve got a lot on our plate this year, both with the paid sharing and with our launch of advertising and continuing to this slate of content that we’re trying to drive to our members. So, we are keeping an eye on that segment for sure,” Sarandos said.
Apple Just Dropped a Bunch of New Products - Here's What's Coming
Faster speeds and processing power never looked so good.
TechCrunch
While layoffs keep coming, so far Apple has steered clear
You’ll notice one company is conspicuously missing from this wretched list, and that’s Apple, which at least until now, has remained on the sidelines when it comes to layoffs. It’s worth noting that the company hasn’t had a history of big layoffs, and the last big one was...
TechCrunch
Britishvolt’s bankruptcy is the death knell for the UK’s battery industry
The company had been championed by U.K. leaders, who had hoped it would provide a laundry list of benefits: good paying jobs, advanced manufacturing know-how and homegrown battery packs to support the domestic automotive industry. But Britishvolt was beset with delays, and it never came close to its goal of opening a factory that could crank out 38 gigawatt-hours of lithium-ion batteries every year.
TechCrunch
Microsoft is sunsetting social VR pioneer AltspaceVR
After announcing that it would close up shop in 2017, Microsoft intervened and the company came under the tech giant’s wing. Now, Microsoft is sunsetting AltspaceVR’s virtual reality platform, a web of immersive social spaces that invited people to hang out with friends or colleagues as 3D avatars.
TechCrunch
Alphabet makes cuts, Twitter bans third-party clients, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings steps down
Before we get down to business, a friendly reminder that TechCrunch Early Stage 2023 is on April 20 in Boston. It’s a one-day summit for founders who are in the first stages of growing their companies, who have built a product but don’t know how to monetize, and who have an idea but aren’t sure where to find the resources to turn it into a viable business. At Early Stage, experts will share advice on protecting intellectual property, structuring cap tables, developing target customer personas and more. You won’t want to miss it.
TechCrunch
Google parent Alphabet cuts 6% of its workforce, impacting 12,000 people
In an open letter published by Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, the narrative followed a similar trajectory to that of other companies that have downsized in recent months, noting that the company had “hired for a different economic reality” than what it’s up against today. Put...
TechCrunch
Sling TV’s subscriber base continues to tank, loses over 75K subs in Q4
As reported in an SEC filing on January 17, Sling TV now has a total of 2.33 million subscribers, down from 2.41 million in the previous quarter. While the company momentarily gained subscribers in Q3 2022, Sling TV now seems like it’s stuck in 2018 with its current subscriber base when it also had 2.33 million subs. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the live TV streamer had 2.49 million.
Netflix is looking for a flight attendant, and the pay range may shock you
Planes aren't exactly what comes to mind when one thinks of Netflix, but the streaming giant has an aviation department, and its looking to grow. If you have "a passion for aviation and a desire to work within a dream crew," becoming Netflix's newest flight attendant just might be the role for you.
TechCrunch
Instagram’s new ‘Quiet Mode’ helps you take a break from the app
The update is one of several changes rolling out today, which also include expanded parental control tools and other tools to manage recommendations. The launches come as Instagram works to make its app less of a target for regulators and lawmakers who have been concerned with social media’s potential harms, particularly for teenage users. To date, Instagram has added several teen safety features, including those to protect teens’ privacy and reduce unwanted adult contact, limit ad targeting, restrict teens’ access to mature content, and others to help parents monitor and manage their teens’ Instagram use through parental controls.
TechCrunch
Shadow acquires Android emulation startup Genymobile
As for Genymobile, the French startup has been around for more than a decade. It has specialized in low-level Android development. And in particular, it has developed a popular Android emulator so that developers can test their apps on multiple configurations and following different scenarios. Terms of the deal are...
AOL Corp
Netflix's password sharing crackdown is finally happening
For those using their significant other's or best friend's Netflix password, it's the end of an era: Netflix password-sharing is about to get difficult, with the streaming site actually set to crack down on this in early 2023. In the company's earnings report released yesterday, Netflix announced that password-sharing will...
Phone Arena
Leaked Verizon spec sheet for Galaxy S23 line reveals everything including prices
Rumors about the pricing for the Galaxy S23 series have been mostly worrisome to U.S. consumers. One report yesterday cited the lack of a 128GB storage option in the states and rumored Australian pricing to call for as much as a $200 price hike for the new series over the prices charged for last year's Galaxy S22 line. But a Verizon spec sheet has surfaced on Reddit and it shows that pricing for all three Galaxy S23 models will remain the same compared to last year's models.
