Mo Egger (CIN), Sal Capaccio (BUF) and Alex Gold (KC) preview the AFC Divisional round. Egger and Capaccio reacts to their teams' close playoff games in the Wild Card round. Gold on facing Jags compared to Chargers and who's the best team in AFC.

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!