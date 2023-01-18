ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Plan to Live Long: Retirement Advice

By Brian Marsh
Seniors Guide
Seniors Guide
 3 days ago

When thinking about retirement it pays to plan to live long, to assume longevity and an extended life.

Follow a local newspaper long enough and you’ll probably come upon a story about a 100-year-old resident who still bowls, goes square dancing twice a week and occasionally enjoys a shot of tequila. About 97,000 Americans are centenarians — 100 or older — and a handful of those are supercentenarians — individuals who have celebrated their 110th birthday.

Maybe you’re convinced that you won’t live that long after seeing reports that average U.S. life expectancy has declined to about 76, the lowest since 1996. But those numbers were skewed by the COVID-19 epidemic and don’t reflect the likelihood that you’ll live much longer than that, says Barbara Selig, senior wealth management adviser at TIAA.

For a 65-year-old couple, there’s a 50% chance that one spouse will live to age 93 and a 25% chance that one will live to 97, according to the Society of Actuaries. And while living into your 90s beats the alternative, it increases the risk that you’ll outlive your savings. “Longevity is the biggest financial risk for retirees,” Selig says.

With that in mind, you should certainly plan to live long – and start planning for longevity well before you retire — in your 50s or, ideally, even before that.

It should go without saying that saving early and often is the most important component of longevity planning. In 2023, you can contribute up to $22,500 to your 401(k), 403(b) or 457 plan, plus $7,500 in catch-up contributions if you’re 50 or older, for a total of $30,000. The maximum contribution to a traditional or Roth IRA in 2023 is 6,500. Savers age 50 and older can contribute an extra $1,000 to an IRA, for a total of $7,500.

But where you save is almost as important as the amount you sock away. If you invest all of your savings in tax-deferred 401(k)s and traditional IRAs, you could find yourself with a massive “tax bomb” in retirement that could dramatically reduce the amount you will have for your own expenses, says David McClellan, a partner with Forum Financial Management in Austin, Texas.

From the “Live Longer, Better” expert: How to plan to live long and be happy

That’s because every dollar you save in a tax-deferred account will be taxed at your ordinary income tax rate when you take the money out. And even if you don’t need the money, you’ll eventually need to take required minimum distributions — the start date which is gradually rising to age 75 in 2033 — that can set off the tax bomb, McClellan says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ArQG4_0kIjbzeA00

The most effective way to reduce your tax bill in retirement is to invest a significant percentage of your retirement savings in after-tax accounts. While more than 75% of large employers offer Roth 401(k) plans, only about 14% of employees invest in them, according to Fidelity Investments, one of the largest plan providers. You’ll lose the tax deduction in the year you make a contribution, but withdrawals will be tax-free as long as you’re 59 1/2 and have owned the Roth for at least five years.

Although you can’t contribute to a Roth IRA if your income exceeds annual thresholds — $153,000 for singles and $228,000 for married couples in 2023 — there are no income limits on contributions to a Roth 401(k) plan.

Sandra Block is a senior editor at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance magazine. For more on this and similar money topics, visit Kiplinger.com.

© 2023 The Kiplinger Washington Editors, Inc. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Read more retirement articles such as this one: Problems With the 4% Rule.

The post Plan to Live Long: Retirement Advice appeared first on Seniors Guide .

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

What happens to Social Security when you die?

The end of a person’s life doesn’t necessarily mean the end of their Social Security payments. Depending on factors like income and dependents, Social Security checks will still be issued to someone else even after the original recipient passes away. Social Security: New Bill Could Give Seniors an...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

Ask an Advisor: We Are 70 Years Old, Have $99K in Retirement Income, a $1.4M IRA and Other Investments. Is It Too Late to Convert to a Roth?

My wife and I are 70 years old. We've paid off everything, including the house. Between my pension of $29,000 and Social Security, we're getting a gross of $99,000 a year in income, which is more than enough. Our current savings in our brokerage account are $700,000. Our individual retirement account (IRA) totals $1.4 million. Our Roth is worth $400,000. We both anticipate living to age 90. At our age, is it too late to do a Roth conversation?
AOL Corp

6 Types of Retirement Income That Aren’t Taxable

One often-overlooked aspect of retirement planning is the effect of taxes. Without proper planning, taxes can take a significant bite out of your nest egg. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Discover: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000. Take Our Poll: Are You In Favor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

I’m 70, retired and my husband and I have Social Security, two 401(k)s and an annuity so we ‘live comfortably.’ So do I even need my financial adviser anymore?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
msn.com

Here's the Average Social Security Check for All 66 Million Beneficiaries in 2023

In November, just shy of 66 million people -- most of whom are seniors aged 62 and over -- collected a Social Security benefit. For most of these recipients, this isn't just a check they've earned through decades of work. It's a necessary source of income that helps seniors pay their bills during retirement.
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
decrypt.co

Bankruptcy Filing Reveals Tom Brady, Kevin O’Leary, and Coinbase Among Major FTX Creditors

Bankruptcy attorneys released a long list of names and the number of shares held by former associates and investors. Football star Tom Brady, companies under the control of New England Patriots Robert Kraft, and crypto firms Blackrock, Coinbase, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Pantera Ventures, and Tezos Foundation are among the names included in documents filed in Delaware bankruptcy court as holders of FTX stock.
AL.com

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos just issued a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — 3 better recession-proof buys

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
Seniors Guide

Seniors Guide

Richmond, VA
9K+
Followers
654
Post
652K+
Views
ABOUT

Seniors Guide educates and empowers seniors and their families to make their best choices. Readers can browse residential and home care options, services for downsizing and aging in place, expert resources, informative and entertaining articles and more. Our print magazines and online guide encompass Virginia, North Carolina, and parts of the Midwest, with more on the way.

 http://www.seniorsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy