A Best Friend for Annabelle? A Haunted Doll Was For Sale in Cadillac, Michigan
So not long ago we were randomly scrolling around on Ebay…I usually look for old rock ‘n roll vinyl, or old comic books. While we’re looking around, something pops up on the screen…something we didn’t attempt to search for. It was a ‘haunted doll’ that was for sale just a short distance away in Cadillac. Okay – what’s the catch…what’s the hook…what’s the tale? The description read: “Cecilia strictly communicates through dreams, she will disclose all details of her past to her new keeper. She is an extremely positive and friendly entity. She is very active and needs someone who can handle that. This disturbed my sleep too much, so I’m sending her off to a new keeper.”
This Michigan Town Ranks in Top 10 Hallmark Movie Vibe Small Towns
From tiny New England towns in Maine to charming Midwestern cities with Amish horses & buggies, Hallmark movie holiday backdrops are real-life experiences across the country. With or without the snowfall, these towns are like something out of your favorite Rom-Com. BestLife has put together a list of the Top...
MI Woman Gets DUI After Trying to Rescue Friend Stopped for DUI
A woman in Gaylord was arrested for a DUI under the dumbest circumstances ever. Last week, in Otsego County, Michigan, a woman was arrested by the Michigan State Police for an alcohol-related crime. When Michigan State Police stopped another woman for allegedly driving under the influence, that particular woman called a friend for help.
