Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody
(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
Five Escaped Missouri Inmates, Including Two Child Rapists, Detained
All five escaped inmates from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Missouri have been found and taken into custody, police said Saturday. The inmates broke out on Tuesday, fleeing in a stolen vehicle around 7 p.m. after making their way “through a secured door by use of force.” The St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said it located one inmate, Michael Watkins, in Missouri Friday, while the other four, Kelly McSean, Dakota Pace, Aaron Sebastian and LuJuan Tucker, were identified in Ohio hours later. McSean, Sebastian and Tucker are all registered sex offenders, with Tucker convicted of raping a 12-year-old, Sebastian of raping two children aged eight and nine, while McSean, who also goes by the name Larry Bemboom, was charged for the sexual assault of a 39-year-old woman.Read it at FOX News
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
KFVS12
Man shot and killed in Carbondale, Ill.
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are searching for suspect who shot and killed a man in Carbondale, Ill. In the early morning of Saturday, January 21, Carbondale police officers arrived at the 800 block of East Grand Avenue in response to a death investigation. The officers found a man with...
cilfm.com
Jefferson County Jail inmate death ruled suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – An inmate’s death this week at the Jefferson County Jail has been ruled a suicide. Cady Moore, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell early Sunday morning. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested for business burglary, threatening police
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a business and then threatened the police officers who arrested him. Just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Carbondale Police say 43-year-old Larry Harvey robbed a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe
Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 21st, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a 44-year-old Centralia woman for aggravated battery. Angela Moats of South Cherry is accused of striking another female when they were playing slots at Biggies General Store in March of last year. 57-year-old Tina Williams of West Broadway in Centralia was arrested by...
cilfm.com
Mt. Vernon shooting under investigation, two injured
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – Police in Mt. Vernon are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital. At about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to the Westmont Apartment Complex on South 34th Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found no victims or suspects, only shell casing in the parking lot. A short time later, police did receive word from Good Samaritan hospital that two people had been brought to the emergency department suffering from gunshot wounds.
Illinois quick hits: DCFS faces another lawsuit; substance ID'd that sickened prison staff
DCFS faces another lawsuit Illinois’ child welfare agency faces another lawsuit. The Chicago Tribune reports a federal case filed Thursday alleges the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services has for years been wrongly confining youth in juvenile detention facilities despite judges’ orders for their release. The department has previously been held in contempt of...
Police searching for 5 St. Francois County Jail escapees
Police are looking for five inmates who escaped from the St. Francis County Jail.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40 year old Laesa Jan Wells of Clay City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth, and a Clay County FTA warrant for theft/unauthorized control >$500<$10k. The Effingham County warrant was quashed, Laesa posted $2575 for the Clay County warrant, and was released.
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
wrul.com
Allen Arrested On White County Warrant
A call to the Carmi Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Carmi man. Officers responded to the call at 627 Oak Street at around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday night and arrested 47 year old Tommy Allen who was wanted on a White County Warrant. Allen was transported to the...
Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest
MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
Comments / 2