On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.

WHITE COUNTY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO