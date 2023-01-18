ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Brush fire under investigation in Huger

By Tim Renaud
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKEou_0kIjaQz400

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire crews in Berkeley County extinguished a Tuesday afternoon brush fire that posed a risk to two buildings.

Crews with the Cainhoy Fire Department were dispatched to Eccles Church Road for what they called a wildland fire in Huger around 3:47 p.m.

“Engine 2506 arrived on scene five minutes later to find a working brush fire with immediate exposure to two out buildings,” officials said.

The fire was brought under control before any of the buildings were damaged.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Ya4q_0kIjaQz400
Photo courtesy Cainhoy Fire and Rescue
Photo courtesy Cainhoy Fire and Rescue

Approximately half an acre of land was burned. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Fires burn at Williamsburg Co. manufacturing facility; officials investigating

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that burned inside and outside of a manufacturing facility in Williamsburg County. Fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at SolMax manufacturing off Eastland Avenue near Kingstree around 2:00 a.m. Saturday. Capt. Horton with the Williamsburg County Fire Department said more than […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Joint Base Charleston lifts lockdown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, Joint Base Charleston Air Base was placed on lockdown at 12:10 p.m. The base was placed on lockdown due to an altercation in the parking lot of the base fitness center, according to authorities. One individual threatened another with a firearm, according to...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Shots fired into home and car in Georgetown: Report

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — It's the second time deputies say the same Georgetown home has been shot at this month. GCSO reported shots fired into an occupied home and a moving vehicle Thursday, Jan. 19. Deputies say the bullets struck the same house on Lot Drive around 10...
GEORGETOWN, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Warming shelter to open on Monday in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Low temperatures are expected in the Lowcountry on Monday, and a North Charleston shelter will open its doors. Warming centers in the Charleston area open when temperatures dip below 35 degrees Fahrenheit. According to Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Rob Fowler, rain chances will climb Saturday night into early next week. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Coroner identifies US Hwy 15 vehicle collision victim

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker says 35 year-old Eduardo Rivera is the individual who died from a result of a single vehicle collision on US Hwy 15 North just south of Browntown Road in Sumter County. Authorities say the fatal accident occurred before 4 a.m. on...
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Crash closes exit on I-526 in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash on I-526 in Mount Pleasant is backing up traffic during the Wednesday morning commute. The Mount Pleasant Police Department said Exit 29 (Georgetown) from I-526 eastbound is closed because of a collision. Police encouraged motorists to use caution when traveling in the area.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

I-26 middle lane reopens after crash near Exit 209

UPDATE: JANUARY 19, 2023 | 7:34 A.M. – The crash is now cleared and all lanes are open. NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Thursday morning crash is causing delays for eastbound motorists on I-26 in North Charleston. The crash occurred just after 6:45 a.m. at mile marker 209, according to the South Carolina Department […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Stolen kitten returned to Dorchester Paws

UPDATE: Dorchester Paws said the stolen kitten has been returned. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is pleading for the safe return of a Siamese kitten they said was recently stolen from the shelter. Leaders there said the kitten, named Walker, was reserved and waiting to be taken to live with his sister […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
News19 WLTX

Mobile health services coming to Holly Hill Saturday

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — Patients in Holly Hill typically either travel one hour to Charleston or Orangeburg to receive care. This weekend, many services will be offered right at home. Mobile health services from the Palmetto Palace are being offered in Holly Hill on Saturday. These services include chronic...
HOLLY HILL, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Nighttime lane closures happening on Glenn McConnell Parkway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project will force lane closures in the area January 19 through 20. Construction crews will be doing paving work on the outside westbound lane of Glenn McConnell Parkway from Bairds Cove to Goodwill Wayfrom 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily. Message boards will be […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy