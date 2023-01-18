ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Harlandale ISD exploring four-day workweek

SAN ANTONIO — Leaders with the Harlandale Independent School District are weighing the merit of shortening their instructional week to four days. Administrators sent a survey to parents Wednesday, soliciting input on the potential move. The school board will use the data to determine whether it should create a plan to drop a day of classes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
multihousingnews.com

Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community

Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
devinenews.com

Robert “Bob” Jungman

Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
YOAKUM, TX
Community Impact Austin

Torchy's Tacos opening March 1 in New Braunfels

Torchy's Tacos is opening its first location in New Braunfels on March 1 this year. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy