Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Out-of-state company to open multiple coffee shops in San Antonio. Do we need more?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Vouchers instead of tickets? San Antonio Police Department launch new program to help driversAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio school district could be first to adopt four-day schedule
If approved, the district would be San Antonio's first to do so.
This is the hardest Texas college to get into, ranking shows
Can you guess which Texas college is the hardest to get into?
Harlandale ISD exploring four-day workweek
SAN ANTONIO — Leaders with the Harlandale Independent School District are weighing the merit of shortening their instructional week to four days. Administrators sent a survey to parents Wednesday, soliciting input on the potential move. The school board will use the data to determine whether it should create a plan to drop a day of classes.
multihousingnews.com
Brooks Lands $185M for San Antonio Community
Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the financing for a BTR project in a master-planned development. Brooks Development Authority has landed a massive amount of financing for its latest residential project that’s part of its overall mixed-use development in San Antonio, Texas. Preston Hollow Community Capital provided the $185 million in tax-exempt bond financing to Brooks, which will use it to develop a build-to-rent residential community called Los Cielos.
How one nonprofit is helping south-side businesses in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside First Economic Development Council wants to grow San Antonio business on city's south side and they have plenty of partners working to make that happen. The nonprofit is located at 2130 SW Military Dr Suite 202 in San Antonio and normally open from 9...
tpr.org
South San ISD trustees reject superintendent's recommendation to close four schools
The superintendent of the South San Antonio Independent School District recommended trustees approve the closure of four schools Wednesday evening. Trustees voted 5 to 2 to reject his recommendation. Superintendent Henry Yzaguirre said the district is facing a growing deficit currently sitting at about $10 million and urgently needs to...
Where to get delicious crawfish in San Antonio during mudbug season
All enjoyment of a crawfish boil with none of the work to cook.
Austin-San Antonio corridor's growth boosts developments, inches closer to forming a metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
San Antonio City Council braces for competitive races as filing window opens
SAN ANTONIO — Wednesday was filing day at San Antonio City Hall. For some hopeful candidates, it’s a day of celebration beyond the procedure of applying to run for office. On Wednesday evening, the city clerk's office reported 14 applications have been filed in the first day of ballot applications.
New virtual food bank for pet rescues now accepting donations
SAN ANTONIO — The Puppy Food Bank, a newly formed non-profit organization dedicated to providing food supplies to pet rescue organizations committed to being “no-kill,” is now accepting donations. The virtual food bank will serve pet rescues in San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, and Corpus Christi, Texas.
San Antonio residents spot inappropriate behavior at city parks
A man has seen others taking photos of runners' butts at local parks.
Man shot in parking lot of health clinic in west San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot while in the parking lot of a health clinic Friday afternoon, officials say. San Antonio police responded to the 400 block of Abshire for a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the back of the shoulder in the parking lot of the health clinic.
Upcoming bar Blush will serve brunch and booze in San Antonio's Southtown neighborhood
The space was most recently home to Jokesters22, which closed in April of last year.
'When God moved me, I moved' | San Antonio woman opens multi-beauty service salon
SAN ANTONIO — All it took was perseverance, a dream and dedication for House of Slay to be born. Shai Bellamy went from working out of her house, to opening her own business which is a one stop shop for beauty enthusiasts. “I had started doing brows back in...
devinenews.com
Robert “Bob” Jungman
Robert “Bob” Jungman, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 7, 2023. He was born November 26, 1946 in San Antonio to Alex and Ellen (Tschirhart) Jungman. Bob married his sweetheart Carol Kroeger on January 7, 1967 in San Antonio, TX. In 1979 they moved their family to Yoakum, TX to start a new life in the country.
Alamodome makes list of 'top 10 eyesores' in the US
SAN ANTONIO — The iconic Alamodome, which holds so many memories for San Antonians and continues to draw recordbreaking crowds, popped up on a list of the top ten ugliest buildings in the country. The list is from the the website Buildworld, which calculated its list of the "Top...
Torchy's Tacos opening March 1 in New Braunfels
Torchy's Tacos is opening its first location in New Braunfels on March 1 this year. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
These Texas Cities Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
KSAT 12
Pony caught taking late-night stroll in West Side neighborhood, ACS says
SAN ANTONIO – A pony was taken in by Animal Care Services, but not before stirring up trouble and treating himself to a night on the town on the West Side. Ginuwine, the pony, was found galloping around a neighborhood off of Benrus Drive earlier this week, according to ACS.
San Antonio Current
This San Antonio home for sale was designed by the McNay's architect for a famed rancher
D.K. Furnish made his mark on the Southwest as a rancher before settling into city life in San Antonio after three decades in the business. The legendary cattle baron's Monte Vista home, built in 1904 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, went on the market last week for $1.5 million.
