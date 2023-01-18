Read full article on original website
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
phlcouncil.com
COUNCILMAN BRIAN O’NEILL INTRODUCES LEGISLATION TO INCREASE FINES FOR ILLEGAL TRACTOR TRAILER TRUCK PARKING
PHILADELPHIA – City Councilman Brian O’Neill has introduced legislation to increase the fines for illegally parked semitrailers, truck tractors, and other vehicles. The bill, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Mike Driscoll and Anthony Phillips, will raise the fine from $300 to $500. This fine increase will also apply to the...
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Purzycki Names Sean Park Economic Development Director
Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said today he is pleased to announce the appointment of Sean Park as the City’s Director of the Office of Economic Development. Park, who lives in Wilmington, started his career with the Economic Development Office as a Project Manager and was promoted to the Deputy Director position in July 2021. He has served as Acting Director since last April. The Mayor said Park will start his new position today.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Capano construction subsidiary marks completion of Newark school project
LC Construction, a subsidiary of Capano Management, north Wilmington, marked the completion and opening of the Academia Antonia Alonso Charter School, Newark. The dual-language charter school serves bilingual, biliterate and multicultural children in grades K-5. Located at 300 N. Wakefield Drive, the new 115,000 square foot Spanish-immersion charter school was...
billypenn.com
Rethinking PGW: Philly’s gas utility is failing residents, ratepayers, and the environment | Opinion
With new reports highlighting potential health hazards of gas stoves, and the Port Richmond gas explosion earlier this year, Philadelphians are thinking more about the safety of gas utilities in their homes and communities. But when it comes to sustainability and safer utilities in the city, Philadelphia Gas Works is...
Philadelphia Housing Authority moves closer to starting construction at Westpark complex
After a three-year delay, the Philadelphia Housing Authority is moving forward with its plan to overhaul the Westpark Apartments, the agency’s only remaining high-rise complex in West Philadelphia. PHA’s Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the agency’s revamped proposal Thursday for the 12-acre complex near 46th and Market Streets, as...
philasun.com
City honors family of Fairmount fire with unveiling of exhibit
ABOVE PHOTO: People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The City of Philadelphia has opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit is presented by the City’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (OACCE) in cooperation with the Office of the Mayor and surviving McDonald family members and is open to the public through March 31, 2023.
firststateupdate.com
Photos: Body Found Near Port Penn, State Police Mum
Delaware State Police (DSP) found a body south of Port Penn on Thursday but have yet to release details surrounding the incident. Late Thursday afternoon Pennsylvania State Police announced that a man reported missing since January 14, was found deceased in Delaware on Thursday. DSP has not issued a press release confirming that the body found along St Augustine Road is that of the missing PA man.
New 2-story Newark library to be built on same site
New Castle County has decided to update the Newark Free Library on the same site. The new, two-story building will have 50% more interior space, and there will be 80% more parking, Diana Brown, manager of the county’s 10 libraries, said this week. “Details of what will be inside will be developed with public hearings this year,” Out & About ... Read More
delawarebusinessnow.com
Stanton’s First State Plaza shopping center sold
Parkway Gravel, Inc., New Castle, purchased First State Plaza, 1600 W. Newport Pike in Stanton. Parkway is the commercial real estate arm of Delaware heavy-highway and paving contractor Greggo & Ferrara. The company was the developer of an industrial site in the New Castle area and is developing a warehouse...
delawarevalleynews.com
PA State Trooper Arrested For Violent Road Rage In Chester
PA State Trooper David Levy is on the wrong side of the law, facing very serious charges. Reckless Endangering, simple assault and gun charges, police in Kennett Twp. said. The incident happened while Levy was off duty on December 28, 2022. just before 5:00 PM. he was driving on Route 1, near Longwood Gardens.
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH ON LOCUST AVENUE
(Wilmington, Del.-19810) On Saturday (1/21) at approximately 11:00 a.m., officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue for a single vehicle collision. Investigators from the Traffic Services Unit assumed the investigation which revealed a 2009 Cadillac sedan, operated by a...
Police Need Help: 12 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating ten teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Opinion: Florida-based real estate firm is the latest to unfairly extract wealth from Black homeowners in Philadelphia
Philadelphia boasts the highest rate of Black homeownership in the Commonwealth (47.9% vs 43.5%). Despite that reality, white rates of homeownership have always been much greater (57.3%), and the number of Black homeowners has steadily declined over the past 30 years. While this gap exists largely due to generations of historical redlining and systemic disinvestment, Black residents still face many barriers to homeownership and continued threats to keeping the homes they do own.
Will the next mayor keep Danielle Outlaw on as police commissioner? Candidates mixed
At a forum on gun violence at St. Joseph’s University, candidates in the Democratic primary for mayor were asked whether they’d keep Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw on if they got elected.
Cape Gazette
Former Bests’ Ace building demo underway
Demolition of the former Bests’ Ace Hardware store along Route 1 at Five Points by contractor John Macklin & Son of Milford began early Jan. 17. The building is being razed to make way for an upcoming Delaware Department of Transportation road improvement project scheduled to begin this spring along Plantation Road and the Beaver Dam-Route 9 intersection. A new connector road from the southbound lanes of Route 1 will be constructed through the property to connect to a new roundabout. The Best family first opened the store, which originally included a grocery store, 54 years ago.
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
visitwilmingtonde.com
Make Your Next Wilmington Getaway the "Best"
Delaware Today, a local publication, annually announces their list of Delaware’s best of the best when it comes to shopping, fun & leisure activities, food & drink, and more based on both editors’ and readers’ opinions. Off the beaten path, down the narrow lane, and mere minutes...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Bucks County Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
As Bucks County approaches a one-year anniversary of a rare animal sighting, authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent out a reminder of last year’s coyote sightings. The purpose of this was to let local...
22 arrested in Wilmington drug bust
Delaware State Police arrested 22 people in Wilmington on charges related to “illegal marijuana pop-up sale events” throughout New Castle County.
