ABOVE PHOTO: People gather near the scene of a deadly row house fire, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in the Fairmount neighborhood of Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) The City of Philadelphia has opened a temporary public exhibit called “Angels – A McDonald Family Tribute” to honor the 12 members of the McDonald family who tragically lost their lives in one of the deadliest fires in Philadelphia history. The exhibit is presented by the City’s Office of Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy (OACCE) in cooperation with the Office of the Mayor and surviving McDonald family members and is open to the public through March 31, 2023.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO