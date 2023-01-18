Read full article on original website
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want to Get More Belts at 175 or 168, Whichever is Easier
Dmitry Bivol’s biggest ambition in boxing is to collect more titles, but he realizes some opportunities are easier to be had than others. The WBA light heavyweight champion from Russia has made it clear his top priority is to become an undisputed 175-pound champion. More recently he has expressed interest in competing at 168, specifically for a rematch with that division’s undisputed champion, Canelo Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hopes To Conclude a Deal For Canelo vs. Ryder Title Clash
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom is currently trying to finalize a super middleweight fight between Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and British contender John Ryder. Last May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry BIvol. He dropped...
Boxing Scene
Eubank Says Benn No Longer Has Leverage, Calls for 'No Rehydration Limits … No 50% Splits'
Chris Eubank Jr. is more motivated than ever to batter Conor Benn inside the ring. But their potential fight won’t be staged under their previous terms, if Eubank has any say in the matter. Eubank, a career middleweight, and Benn, a welterweight, were headed toward an intriguing All-British 157-pound...
Boxing Scene
Diego Pacheco-Jack Cullen Fight Set For March 11 DAZN Show Featuring Callum Smith
One of the sport’s hottest prospects will travel abroad for his next step up in competition. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that unbeaten super middleweight Diego Pacheco and Jack Cullen are set for a bout that will land on a March 11 DAZN show from M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England. The crossroads clash will come in supporting capacity to local hero Callum Smith (29-1, 21KOs), a former WBA super middleweight champ and current WBC light heavyweight mandatory challenger who will headline versus a yet-to-be-named opponent.
Boxing Scene
Showtime's Espinoza on Restarting Spence vs. Crawford Talks
If Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford expect to fight each other anytime soon, their negotiations will have to be conducted differently—much differently—than the first time around, according to a highly partisan participant. WBA, WBC, IBF welterweight champion Spence and WBO titlist Crawford were engaged in serious conversations...
Boxing Scene
Filip Hrgovic-Andy Ruiz Interim Heavyweight Title Fight Ordered By IBF
Filip Hrgovic and Andy Ruiz are back in each other’s sights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that an interim IBF heavyweight title fight has been ordered between Hrgovic and Ruiz, with a 30-day free negotiation period assigned to the proposed bout. Hrgovic is co-promoted by Wasserman Boxing and Matchroom Boxing, while...
Boxing Scene
Eubank, Smith Weigh In Without Incident Day After Very Personal Insults At Press Conference
There was less drama when Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith stepped on the scale Friday afternoon than occurred during their final press conference Thursday. Eubank and Smith made weight without incident a day after trading very personal insults at their press conference in Manchester, England. Smith repeatedly questioned Eubank’s sexuality and Eubank eventually claimed Smith regularly cheats on his wife while they were on stage Thursday, which could cause the British Boxing Board of Control to take action against Smith (https://www.boxingscene.com/bbbofc-consider-misconduct-charges-against-smith-eubank-jr-following-heated-press-conference--171933).
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith To Chris Eubank Jr: You Can’t Punch; Even At 160 Pounds, You Can’t Punch
Liam Smith dismissed Chris Eubank Jr.’s suggestion that he’ll knock Smith out Saturday night. The former WBO junior middleweight champion questioned whether Eubank even has legitimate power at the middleweight limit of 160 pounds, the contracted weight at which they’ll fight. Smith’s claim came after Eubank warned what will happen if Smith stays “in the pocket” with him during their 12-round main event at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Arum on Fury-Usyk: I Believe in The Next Week Venue Will Be Determined
Top Rank's CEO Bob Arum, who co-promotes WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is still in the process of finalizing the terms for an undisputed showdown with WBO, IBF, IBO, WBA champion Oleksandr Usyk,. As Arum explained to BoxingScene.com earlier this week, the biggest remaining obstacle is the venue. At the...
Tennis-Lucky towel helps Korda reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7) at the Australian Open.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith on KO of Eubank: I Told You All Week, Don't Be Surprised!
Liverpool’s Liam Smith shocked the world taking a TKO victory one minute and nine seconds into the 4th round of a career-defining fight against Chris Eubank Jr in front of a sold-out Manchester Arena. Former world champion Smith came up a weight class to challenge Eubank Jr, and may...
Boxing Scene
Josh Taylor Injured, Jack Catterall Championship Rematch Once Again Postponed
Yet another delay has come with the Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Scotland’s Taylor suffered a tear on the arch of his foot, thus forcing a postponement of his planned lineal/WBO junior welterweight championship defense. The second fight with Catterall was due to take place March 4 at OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow, Scotland, the same site which saw Taylor claim a questionable split decision victory last February 26.
Boxing Scene
Mikaela Mayer Eager to Land Katie Taylor Fight: I'm Here, I’m Available, Give Me a Call
Mikaela Mayer is all for fighting arguably the biggest name in women’s boxing – and as soon as possible, at that. The former unified junior welterweight titlist from California is scheduled to move up to the 135-pound division in the wake of her title losing effort to Alycia Baumgardner in a 130-pound IBF, WBC, WBO unification fight last October. Mayer will reportedly take on Christina Linardatou at a yet-to-be-determined date and venue.
Boxing Scene
Eubank: I Used To Think Bellew Was Biggest Assh-le From Liverpool; Liam Took No. 1 Spot
Chris Eubank Jr. admitted Thursday that some of the things Liam Smith said during their final press conference gave him some extra incentive to knock Smith out Saturday night. Smith questioned Eubank’s sexuality and made fun of his upcoming opponent’s hair and beard during a press conference that became very personal before Sky Sports’ Andy Scott apologized for some of what was said. Eubank eventually countered by claiming that Smith cheats on his wife.
Boxing Scene
Artem Brusov: Atif Oberlton 'Much Better' Than Prior Opponents; I'm Not Bad, Too
Artem Brusov moved from Russia to South Florida in mid-2021 to secure the kind of potentially career-changing chance he’ll receive Friday night. The 31-year-old Brusov’s record is impressive (12-0, 11 KOs), but it has been built against opponents either with losing records or little experience. The undefeated light heavyweight happily accepted what on paper appears to be by far the most difficult fight of his six-year pro career, an eight-rounder against Atif Oberlton, because he wants to prove himself against a well-regarded prospect in a fight Showtime will air as part of its “ShoBox: The New Generation” series from Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia, Golden Boy Want Dmitry Bivol Fight: 'It's Not Crazy'
Jaime Munguia is in the midst of a milquetoast middleweight stint featuring run-of-the-mill matchups. The former 154-pound WBO titleholder Munguia (41-0, 33 KOs) has had an unremarkable tenure since moving up in weight in 2020, easily scoring wins against the likes of Gary O'Sullivan, Tureano Johnson, Kamil Szeremeta, Gabriel Rosado, D'Mitrius Ballard, Jimmy Kelly, and Gonzalo Gaston Coria.
Boxing Scene
Moses Itauma: I Just Want To Go Step-By-Step To Fulfill My Ambition
Moses Itauma knows enough about Mike Tyson’s record as the youngest world heavyweight champion to be able to drop into conversation the exact age that he achieved the task - 20 years, 4 months 22 days. It is a record the 18-year-old Itauma says he wants to break. He...
Boxing Scene
Fury To Ngannou: You Want To Earn Big Boy Money, Come See The ‘Gypsy King’
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has expressed new interest in facing former UFC world champion Francis Ngannou. Last year, Ngannou - the most recent fighter to hold the UFC's heavyweight title - was angling for a boxing match with Fury. The dangerous puncher was ringside last April at Wembley Stadium...
