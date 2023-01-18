Read full article on original website
Related
cilfm.com
Death investigation underway in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) — State and local police are investigating a death in Carbondale. At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Carbondale Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue where they found a man with a fatal gunshot wound. The man’s identity is not being released pending family notification.
cilfm.com
Carbondale man arrested for business burglary, threatening police
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale man is facing multiple charges after police say he robbed a business and then threatened the police officers who arrested him. Just before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, Carbondale Police say 43-year-old Larry Harvey robbed a business in the 800 block of East Grand Avenue, making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigate possible infant drowning in Benton, Illinois
BENTON, IL — Benton police launched an investigation after a possible infant drowning on Thursday evening in Benton, Illinois, the department said in a social media post. Crews responded to a medical response call to North Frisco Street in reference to the possible drowning of a 10-month-old child. The...
KFVS12
Shots fired in Paducah, police investigating
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Ky., are investigating after shots fired were reported that shot out three windows of someone’s van. On January 19, the owner of the van shot told police he had been sitting in front of a home on North 12th Street where he had been waiting on someone. As he pulled from the curb, heading northbound, he heard gunshots.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah teens charged in connection to Wednesday shooting that left two minors injured
PADUCAH — Two Paducah teens have been charged in connection to a Center Street shooting that left two minors injured, police say. According to a release from the Paducah Police Department, Carl Penn and Cameron Belt — both 18-years-old — were determined to have been involved in a drug deal with the minors.
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seek information in unsolved murder of Paducah business owner
PADUCAH — In the 1990s, a Paducah business owner was shot and killed. More than 20 years later, his murder remains unsolved, but police are again asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. On Oct. 27, 1998, 74-year-old Eugene "Happy" Thomas Sr. was found shot in...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
wsiu.org
One person shot in confrontation in Carbondale
A Carbondale juvenile is recovering after being shot during an argument Tuesday. Carbondale Police say they were notified of a shooting victim being taken to Memorial Hospital just before 6:00 yesterday (Tuesday) evening. Investigators say the shooting happened during a confrontation in the 200 block of Lake Heights Avenue, and...
KFVS12
4 arrested in 2 separate drug busts in Cape Girardeau
St. Francois County escaped inmates still on the run; reward offered. 5 inmates who escaped the St. Francois County jail remain on the run & that $20,000 reward for information that leads to their capture still stands. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Carbondale police are investigating a burglary. Making an...
cilfm.com
Carbondale woman arrested on weapons charges
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A Carbondale woman has been arrested after police say she fired a gun during a domestic dispute. Carbondale Police say they were called to a home in the 300 block of East Chestnut street at about 10:50 a.m. Monday for a report of shots fired. CPD says 33-year-old Jessica Williams pulled the trigger. No one was hurt, but property was damaged.
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
cilfm.com
State Police investigate inmate death at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – The death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is under investigation. Illinois State Police say early Sunday morning, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her cell. CPR was performed, but Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
KMZU
Illinois man's detour into Saline County ends with drug, burglary charges
BLACKBURN – An Illinois man who made his way into Saline County while traveling on I-70 is now facing felony drug and burglary charges. Online court records list Michael C. Lutman of Collinsville, Il. as charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and first degree burglary in relation to the incident that occurred Jan. 12 at a residence in Blackburn.
wpsdlocal6.com
State police investigating after woman dies in jail in southern Illinois
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL — State police are investigating the death of a female inmate who was jailed in the Jefferson County, Illinois, Jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon, Illinois, was found unresponsive in her cell during the early morning hours of Jan. 15, Illinois State Police investigators said in a news release Tuesday.
cilfm.com
Jefferson County Jail inmate death ruled suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – An inmate’s death this week at the Jefferson County Jail has been ruled a suicide. Cady Moore, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell early Sunday morning. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
kbsi23.com
1 injured in crash involving school bus in Massac County
MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Massac County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a school bus crash that happened Wednesday morning. A school bus was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of North Avenue and Country Club Road, according to Massac County Sheriff Chad Kaylor. The Massac County...
kbsi23.com
Herrin man accused of motor vehicle theft, found hiding from authorities
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Herrin man faces several charges after authorities say he stole a vehicle and hid from sheriff”s deputies. Christopher D. Gravett faces charges of motor vehicle theft, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to land. Williamson County sheriff’s...
Comments / 0