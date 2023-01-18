Read full article on original website
Possibility of snow, strong winds in places across Whatcom County
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Environment Canada weather forecasters issued a special weather statement today, Saturday, January 21st, for areas along the US-Canada border and beyond forewarning of periods of snow over areas above 650 feet. The weather statement says 3/4 to 2 inches of snow accumulation is possible in...
Shocked at your Whatcom County energy bill this month? Here’s why
Whatcom County residents could be eligible for utility assistance.
Cherry Point plant agrees to $4 million settlement over emissions violations
FERNDALE, Wash. — Officials with the Northwest Clean Air Agency (NWCAA) issued a press release Wednesday, January 18th, to announce a $4 million settlement with Petrogas West LLC related to gas emissions and projects undertaken without required permits. This is the largest penalty settlement collected by NWCAA since the...
TSA discloses its annual firearm screening report for Bellingham airport
Washington state set a record for the number of guns found in luggage at security checkpoints.
Emergency repairs to close multiple I-5 lanes in Everett this weekend
What happens when a concrete panel rocks out of position on I-5? You get last Thursday, when south Snohomish County came to a dead stop for about eight hours. You could not go anywhere last Thursday afternoon from Mill Creek to Everett. Not just on I-5 but on the neighborhood roads. It was gridlocked because a concrete panel rocked out of position and the edge was sticking up about three inches. It was in the center lane near Marine View Drive on northbound I-5 in Everett, where there are only three lanes.
Insurance squabble leaves thousands of seniors in limbo
ARLINGTON, Wash — At 74 years old, Jo Ford keeps herself in good shape by line dancing every week at the Stilly Senior Center in Arlington, but she worries what shape her health insurance is in right now. "I felt like the rug had been pulled out from under...
Suspect arrested for robbing same Bellingham bank twice
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A suspect wanted in connection with two separate robberies at the same Bellingham bank has been arrested. Police said that the suspect first robbed the WECU branch in September 2019. The suspect gave the teller a note demanding cash and threatened them with a gun. He...
Here’s what’s changed when you fly Alaska out of Bellingham International
Exceptions will be made for passengers in first class and those with special situations such a mobility aid and infant or child equipment.
Several crashes on I-5 followed a localized hailstorm near Ferndale
FERNDALE, Wash. — A several mile section of I-5 was the scene of multiple non-injury crashes, between 7pm and 8pm on Wednesday, January 18th. About the same time an active localized weather system was passing east over parts of the Ferndale, Custer and Blaine areas dumping measurable hail and was responsible for at least 1 lightning strike east of I-5.
PeaceHealth Medical Group Welcomes New Cardiology Providers
PeaceHealth Medical Group recently added three new providers to its cardiology clinic in Bellingham. Sarah Bedtelyon, MSN, AGACNP is an adult gerontology acute care nurse practitioner with the PeaceHealth cardiology team. Sarah received her master’s degree in nursing from Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, Oregon, and said, “Practicing medicine allows me to serve my community.” Her medical interests include both cardiology and solid tumor oncology. She also holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska.
4 transported from I-5 rollover crash in Ferndale, 2 to Harborview
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched to the northbound lanes of I-5 near the W Smith Road overpass about 10:20pm on Friday, January 20th, due to a report of a rollover crash. According to a press memo from Washington State Patrol, a grey 2014 Toyota Sienna passenger van...
GUEST OPINION: Lynden man says limit exposures, don’t invite them
My name is Nicholas E. Sawka and I moved to Lynden a little over 18 months ago with my family. We picked Lynden because of its small-town appeal. I always wanted to raise my kids in the same kind of town that I grew up in. I’m originally from a...
