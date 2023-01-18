Read full article on original website
kpq.com
Washington State Park Makes Top 5 List In The Country: Have You Been There?
Washington has over 160 state parks and one of them has earned a fifth place ranking for beauty in the entire country by the digital travel publisher Travel Lens. The Washington state park system has something for everyone's interest; recreation, solitude, history, wildlife or the pure spectacle of mother nature.
Chronicle
Bill to Ease Washington's Housing Crisis Would Allow Up to Fourplex on All Residential Lots
OLYMPIA — Single-family homes may soon be less common in new development across the state. A bill making its way through the Legislature would allow "middle housing" — up to a fourplex — on all residential lots in cities of 6,000 or more. The proposal is making...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Inslee responds to criticism over delayed Spokane freeway work
(The Center Square) – Days after Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward urged the state Senate Transportation Committee to not delay completion of a major traffic corridor project, Gov. Jay Inslee expressed hope that any pause in the work could be minimal. Woodward claimed Inslee’s budget proposal that sets back completion...
FOX 11 and 41
Tri-Cities gathers together to take the Polar Plunge
RICHLAND, Wash. – The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from...
Tacoma Daily Index
State Parks is hiring 305 park aides
OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
Tri-City Herald
WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion
Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
NW News Network
Government officials build massive chicken ‘slow cooker’ in southeast Washington
Lynne Carpenter-Boggs composted her first hog back in 1998, in Minnesota. “It was fairly ambitious,” she says. “It [composting animals] was fairly new at that time. So, composting is decomposition, microbial decomposition of organic materials, and you can use just about any organic material.”. Since her first hog,...
KOMO News
Gov. Inslee introduces bike program to Washington elementary school students
SEATTLE — Gov. Jay Inslee met with Seattle kindergarteners Friday to teach children how to ride a bicycle. In partnership with HDR and the All Kids Bike kindergarten PE program, the governor visited Hawthorne Elementary to reveal the bikes and introduce the program to students. Three Washington schools were...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon And Washington Launch Their Attempts To Cut Back On Plastic Pollution
The shelves of the frigid cooler are chock-a-block with rockfish guts, squid, sea otter poop, shellfish, and even human sewage — technically known as biosolids, which were sent to the lab from various wastewater treatment plants in the region. When lab techs examine the samples, they pretty much always find some traces of broken-down plastic litter, fibers, or tire particles.
Chronicle
Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered
Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
This is how Washington legislators seek to limit rent gouging statewide
Measures introduced as companions to bills that increase housing construction and affordability.
FOX 11 and 41
Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit
WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
FOX 11 and 41
Bill would lower BAC to 0.05 in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5022, currently under consideration in the Washington Legislature proposes lowering the state’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. According to a WTSC press release at a BAC of 0.05 percent, a driver has reduced coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty...
Washington changes 9 derogatory place names to ones proposed by tribes
Nine place names that used a derogatory term for Native American women have now been officially replaced by names that were proposed by Washington tribes. The proposed names became official when the state’s Board of Natural Resources approved them during its Tuesday morning meeting. The proposals from tribes followed...
Study says Oregonians, Washingtonians among the most likely to be catfished
The FTC found that, in 2021, reported romance scams led to $547 million in losses.
610KONA
The Most-Filmed Movie Location in Washington State Is Surprising
Where Is The Best Place To Film A Movie In Washington State?. It might surprise you to discover that the most-filmed place in Washington State isn't the Space Needle or Pikes Place Market. The #1 Place To Film A Movie Isn't The Space Needle In Washington State. You've seen movies...
This Is The Most Snow Washington's Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. tracked the most snowfall every state's had on record.
nbcrightnow.com
Path of Hope transports 47 dogs from Texas to Spokane to escape euthanasia
SPOKANE, Wash. - Path of Hope, a Spokane-based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing pregnant dogs and puppies, is driving 47 adoptable pups from Texas shelters up to the Spokane area to escape euthanasia and find loving homes. Nearly half of all animals killed in shelters in the U.S. are from southern...
