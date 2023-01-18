ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Washington

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Washington using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Tri-Cities gathers together to take the Polar Plunge

RICHLAND, Wash. – The Special Olympics Washington Polar Plunge is an event that raises money and awareness for Special Olympics Washington. This event continues making waves in our community. The day was foggy and before the snow started falling the plungers plunged into the icy Columbia River. People from...
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tacoma Daily Index

State Parks is hiring 305 park aides

OLYMPIA – Washington State Parks is recruiting seasonal park aides to work in its beautiful outdoor places this spring, summer and fall!. Parks is looking for 305 park aides and senior park aides to work from April through September in diverse environments like old-growth forests, channeled scabland and shrub steppe, as well as on Pacific Ocean beaches and the high desert and around Puget Sound and its islands.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Gov. Inslee responds to questions surrounding Spokane's North-South Freeway delays

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is responding to concerns about his budget proposal to delay the North-South Freeway project in Spokane. The governor says WSDOT has many hurdles that include rising construction costs and that state revenue allocated to complete projects across the state has gone down. He says these factors have delayed other projects as well.
SPOKANE, WA
Tri-City Herald

WA lawmakers are weighing a bottle deposit system to boost recycling. It’s a bad idea | Opinion

Washington invests in recycling. Whether you are putting a plastic bottle or cardboard in the right bin before taking them out to the curb, driving a truck on your recycling route or working in a sorting facility, we are all partners in protecting our planet. Our Legislature is back in session, so we have an opportunity to adopt new strategies to increase our great recycling rate, which is already 50% better than the national average.
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon And Washington Launch Their Attempts To Cut Back On Plastic Pollution

The shelves of the frigid cooler are chock-a-block with rockfish guts, squid, sea otter poop, shellfish, and even human sewage — technically known as biosolids, which were sent to the lab from various wastewater treatment plants in the region. When lab techs examine the samples, they pretty much always find some traces of broken-down plastic litter, fibers, or tire particles.
OREGON STATE
Chronicle

Days of Gillnetting on Lower Columbia River May Be Numbered

Now equipped with Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's support, long-awaited legislation to remove nontribal gillnets from the lower Columbia River may be a step closer to reality. Senate Bill 5297, introduced to the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks committee last week, would remove nontribal mainstem gillnet use in the Columbia River downstream of Bonneville Dam to off-channel locations beginning in 2025. Tribal gillnetting in the Bonneville, The Dalles and John Day reservoirs would be unaffected by the bill.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Washington’s Working Families Tax Credit

WASHINGTON-In 2023 Washington workers can get more money back thanks to the Washington Working Families Tax Credit (WFTC).WFTC is a program that helps low-to-moderate income families and workers receive money back on sales taxes that are already paid according to the Department of Revenue (DOR).The credit provides up to $1,200 to eligible families and is an additional credit to the federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Applications will begin on February 1, 2023 and will be accepted through December 31, 2023.According to the DOR the purpose of this credit is to stimulate the local economy, promote racial equity and support the financial stability and well-being of low-to-moderate income families. Eligibility: Valid Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number Lived in Washington a minimum of 183 days At least 25 and under 65 or have a qualifying child in 2022.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Bill would lower BAC to 0.05 in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Senate Bill 5022, currently under consideration in the Washington Legislature proposes lowering the state’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) limit from 0.08% to 0.05%. According to a WTSC press release at a BAC of 0.05 percent, a driver has reduced coordination and ability to track moving objects, difficulty...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

