Top Speed

This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson

The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
MotorTrend Magazine

2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy

The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
Carscoops

Fully Electric Citroen E-C3 Debuts In India With 199-Mile Range

The Citroen New C3, a small SUV designed for India and South America, just got a fully electric variant dubbed the e-C3. The EV debuted in India retaining the design of its ICE-powered counterpart while offering a zero-emission range of 320 km (199 miles). From the exterior, the only way...
Carscoops

Renault’s Alpine Sports Car Brand Is Working On Two Electric SUVs For The USA

This story contains independent speculative renders that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alpine. Renault Group chief executive Laurent Rossi has ambitious plans for the Alpine brand and is particularly eager to grow in the U.S. While recently speaking with journalists, Rossi revealed that Alpine is working on an...
Carscoops

Subaru Impreza Dressed With STI Parts Shows Its Sporty Side In Tokyo

Following the debut of the sixth-generation Subaru Impreza at the LA Auto Show last November, the automaker is ready to bring the compact hatchback to its home market in Japan. However, instead of showing a standard JDM-spec model at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, Subaru unveiled an Impreza concept fitted with a range of STI accessories.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Carscoops

Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?

Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
MotorBiscuit

Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half

This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CarBuzz.com

This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like

This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Top Speed

Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar

If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
game-news24.com

Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price

Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
Robb Report

The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.

One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
