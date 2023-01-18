Read full article on original website
Top Speed
This VW-Powered Cruiser Was A Nightmare For Harley-Davidson
The 1950s were tough times for Harley-Davidson as the brand’s Panhead-powered cruisers were nowhere near as robust, reliable, or efficient as other bikemakers. At the same time, the cruiser market was flouring in America, and enthusiasts direly needed a powerful cruiser to enjoy. The solution came in the form of the Webley-Vickers cruiser that looked as gorgeous as any American cruiser but employed a Volkswagen boxer engine with better power and efficiency.
MotorTrend Magazine
2023 Toyota Prius vs. RAV4 Hybrid: Which $30K Toyota Should You Buy
The Toyota Prius was a huge deal. It was the first mass-market hybrid, achieved over 50 mpg more than 20 years ago, and was synonymous with its automaker for the first decade of the 21st century. In the years since, though, its reign as the nation's bestselling hybrid has been usurped by a little SUV you may have heard of called the RAV4 Hybrid.
Carscoops
Fully Electric Citroen E-C3 Debuts In India With 199-Mile Range
The Citroen New C3, a small SUV designed for India and South America, just got a fully electric variant dubbed the e-C3. The EV debuted in India retaining the design of its ICE-powered counterpart while offering a zero-emission range of 320 km (199 miles). From the exterior, the only way...
Carscoops
Renault’s Alpine Sports Car Brand Is Working On Two Electric SUVs For The USA
This story contains independent speculative renders that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alpine. Renault Group chief executive Laurent Rossi has ambitious plans for the Alpine brand and is particularly eager to grow in the U.S. While recently speaking with journalists, Rossi revealed that Alpine is working on an...
Carscoops
Subaru Impreza Dressed With STI Parts Shows Its Sporty Side In Tokyo
Following the debut of the sixth-generation Subaru Impreza at the LA Auto Show last November, the automaker is ready to bring the compact hatchback to its home market in Japan. However, instead of showing a standard JDM-spec model at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2023, Subaru unveiled an Impreza concept fitted with a range of STI accessories.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half
This 2020 Ram 3500 literally broke in half, and the factory warranty won't cover repairs. The post Why This Ram 3500 Broke in Half appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This Is What A $3 Million Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like
This one-of-one 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible, on auction through RM Sotheby's, is expected to reach an eye-watering $3 million. Chevy's Corvette has always been a massively collectible sports car. It has done well at auction, but at this level of investment, the humble Corvette is nearing classic European demand levels.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
torquenews.com
Are Toyota Cars Better than Honda? This Mechanic Who Owns Both Answers the Question
Here’s the latest on the question of whether you are better off buying a Toyota or Honda by a mechanic who has both makes in his home and reveals to viewers a significant difference between the two that could affect your next car buying decision. Honda or Toyota?. Sometimes...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong)
Here's a look at five common electric car myths that cause drivers to stay away from buying EVs, and why they're wrong, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far
We've got the full DOT list of most recalled cars for 2022, with some surprising numbers. The post Carmaker With Most Recalled Cars in 2022 Beat All Others by Far appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The World’s First Flying Motorcycle Could Hit the Skies Soon. Here’s Everything We Know.
One of the smallest jet aircraft ever designed could be several years away from becoming the first sky-legal motorcycle. When it’s certified by the FAA, the Jetpack Aviation Speeder will be a flying street bike that uses eight tiny-but-powerful jet engines to cruise 60 mph for about 30 minutes. “We’re working on a special airworthiness certificate for experimental certification,” says Jetpack Aviation CEO David Mayman. “It’s taking longer than expected because this is a significantly different animal than the FAA has ever had to deal with before.” While the original design had four turbines (as shown in the renderings), the final product...
The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic
Chevy is keeping this 1950s relic for the cabin of the new 2024 Silverado HD. What relic sticks around? The post The New 2024 Chevy Silverado HD Will Keep This One 1950s Relic appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
