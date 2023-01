East Providence, RI – Quick Fitting, a leading manufacturer of quick connection technology for plumbing, electrical, industrial, municipal, and OEM applications, will showcase its new Veri-Press device alongside its other innovative products at the 2023 NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) from January 31st until February 2nd in Las Vegas. Stop by booth #SU419 to view Quick Fitting’s leading products and meet Roger Wakefield, LEED AP, one of YouTube’s most popular plumbing influencers.

