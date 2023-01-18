Read full article on original website
Related
Damar Hamlin Faces Long Recovery, New Details Emerge
It feels like Damar Hamlin is the walking embodiment of a miracle. But the Bills safety still faces some significant rehabilitation to get back to his former self. Jordon Rooney, a family friend and business representative, briefed the Associated Press on Hamlin’s current condition. “Damar still requires oxygen and...
6abc
NFL playoffs divisional round game picks, schedule, odds, injuries
The NFL playoffs' divisional-round schedule for the 2022 season is stacked with great matchups, and we have you covered with what you need to know heading into the weekend. Our NFL Nation reporters bring us the biggest keys to every game and a bold prediction for each matchup. Additionally, ESPN...
6abc
Notable moments from Eagles-Giants NFC East rivalry
The Philadelphia Eagles will face their NFC East foe, the New York Giants, in Saturday's NFC divisional round game with a trip to the conference championship on the line. Philly is coming off a first-round bye, while the G-Men look to continue their playoff run after beating the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round. Heading into Saturday's contest, the Eagles lead the series 89-85-2. Philadelphia has had the upper hand recently, sweeping New York in this year's series.
Giants divisional round report card: Brian Daboll ends on stinker
Grading the Giants’ 31-7 divisional round playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday. Offense This looks a whole lot different when it is the rugged Eagles and not the lame Vikings out there trying to stop you. There was nothing going on all night. Daniel Jones (15 of 27, 135 yards, 1 INT) never had a chance. Jones was sacked five times and was baited and beaten by CB James Bradberry for a second-quarter interception. He ran six times for 24 yards. Saquon Barkley (9-61) was no factor — he had 7 rushing yards at halftime. Total of 227 yards was uninspiring....
6abc
Eagles' Super Bowl aspirations start vs. Giants in Philly
PHILADELPHIA -- - Take a look at all the good fortune the Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed ahead of their postseason opener and it's no wonder they're feeling great about a Super Bowl run. Jalen Hurts is healthy (enough) after the Pro Bowl quarterback missed two games late in the year...
6abc
Jalen Hurts and Eagles offense fire on all cylinders vs. Giants
PHILADELPHIA --Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert made a highlight-reel catch and raced into the end zone for a 16-yard score on the opening possession of the NFC divisional playoff game against the New York Giants to put an already electric Lincoln Financial Field crowd into a frenzy. Quarterback Jalen...
Comments / 0