Port Saint Lucie, FL

15-year-old riding bike to school hit by car in Port St. Lucie

By Matt Papaycik
 3 days ago
A 15-year-old student riding his bicycle to school was hit by a car in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday morning, police said.

According to the police department, the teen was in a crosswalk on Southwest Cashmere Boulevard at 6:40 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling west on Southwest Bellevue Avenue.

Police said the teen was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was given a careless driving ticket.

Thomas Lockridge
3d ago

And I stand behind all the Men and Women in Law Enforcement and first responders 100%. But the PSL Police when they are out on Crosstown Parkway in the early morning/evenings they sit there with their headlights on. Turn them off.

Thomas Lockridge
3d ago

if the PSL Police would start issuing speeding tickets instead of trying to educate the motoring public with warnings, these people would probably stop using Crosstown Boulevard as the autobahn. Every morning on my way to work heading West on the Crosstown, people fly past me at 60+ mph. And raise the cost of the fine to $500.00.

