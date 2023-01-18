Read full article on original website
Michelle Williams was ecstatic to land a role in The Fabelmans
Michelle Williams "jumped up and down with excitement" after being cast in 'The Fabelmans'. The 42-year-old star features in Steven Spielberg's semi-autobiographical film as Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman, the mother of Sammy Fabelman (Gabriel LaBelle) – the character based on the legendary film director as a child – and was overjoyed to land the part.
Robert Pattinson loves working with Dior
Robert Pattinson says being a Dior fragrance ambassador has been "one of the most enjoyable" experiences of his life. The 'Batman' actor has been one of the faces of the brand for a decade and he loves the working relationship he has built up with the people working at the company.
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Sam Smith claims people only wanted to date them for fame
Sam Smith claimed people only wanted to date them for their fame. The 'Too Good At Goodbyes' hitmaker - who is non-binary and uses gender-neutral pronouns - has found looking for love frustrating because people often just want to be their "friend" or to meet them. They told the new...
Babylon review – Damien Chazelle’s messy, exhausting tale of early Hollywood
Despite star wattage from Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the La La Land director’s overcooked portrait of a nascent Tinseltown is more hysterical than historical
‘SNL’ Parodies ’M3GAN‘ With Allison Williams Cameo, ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’
Horror movie M3GAN has been a such a breakout boxoffice hit, a sequel already has been greenlighted. What’s more, the film’s titular character — an AI doll who kills people while protecting the orphaned girl she was given to by her aunt (Allison Williams) — has become a gay icon. This is the theme Saturday Night Live honed in on with its M3GAN spoof, featuring Chloe Fineman with another flawless impersonation as the humanoid droid doll and host Aubrey Plaza as M3GAN 2.0, the star of the sequel which “promises to be even more gay.” The two enjoy a warm reception...
Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death brought Girls Aloud closer together
Cheryl Tweedy says Sarah Harding's death has brought Girls Aloud closer together. Cheryl, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Nadine Coyle were left devastated when their bandmate Sarah passed away last year following a battle with breast cancer but Cheryl, 39, says it has made them appreciate each other even more.
Liam Gallagher isn't working on new solo music for 'a while'
However, Liam - whose last solo album was 2022's 'C'mon You Know' - replied: "Not for a while." On Wednesday (18.01.23), the 'Wall of Glass' singer tweeted: "Just had RKID on the phone begging for forgiveness bless him wants to meet up what Dya reckon meet up or f*** him off (sic)"
I'm no longer working out to be a certain size, says Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood is no longer working out to be "a certain size". The 39-year-old singer admits that her "goals have shifted" over recent years, and she's now working out with the ambition of having "energy and longevity". She shared: "I feel like earlier in my career I was working out...
Nick Jonas is wise beyond his years, says Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas thinks her husband Nick Jonas is "a wise man beyond his years". The 40-year-old actress has been married to Nick since 2018, and she's revealed how he helps her to overcome her insecurities. The Hollywood star said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get...
'We cannot direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails.' Happy birthday, Dolly Parton!
Dolly Parton is the undisputed Queen of Country music. Since starting her career more than 50 years ago, Dolly has released 52 studio albums, 222 compilation albums and more than 200 singles. As well as all that, she is behind some of the biggest hits by other artists and has enjoyed screen success with '9 to 5' and 'Steel Magnolias'.
Cate Blanchett's husband said her career wouldn't last
Cate Blanchett’s husband warned her her career would only last five years. The ‘Tar’ actress – who has four children with spouse Andrew Upton – admitted the theatre director advised her to “enjoy” her moment in the spotlight when she first found fame because it was so hard for women to have longevity in the industry.
Stay out of the SNOW! The stars who wondered into a winter blunder-land...
A cold winter brings with it snow and safety issues. Some of the world's biggest star have fallen foul of the frost and been involved in serious accidents that have had life-changing consequences or worse. Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was recently hospitalized after being crushed in a snowplough accident at...
Bradley Cooper is 'terrified' of Maestro role
Bradley Cooper has described 'Maestro' as the "most terrifying" film of his career. The 48-year-old star will portray the acclaimed conductor Leonard Bernstein in the biopic and is amazed by how difficult the profession is. In a Focus Features roundtable with 'Tar' star Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field, Bradley...
Rock legend David Crosby dies aged 81
David Crosby has died at the age of 81. The rock legend - who was a founding member of both the Byrds and Crosby, Stills and Nash - was surrounded by family when he passed away after a "long illness". In a statement to Variety, his family said: "It is...
Robert Pattinson 'terrified' of deep fakes
Robert Pattinson finds deep fake videos of himself "terrifying". The 'Batman' actor is unnerved by the fact even people close to him have been taken in by "weird dancing videos on TikTok" that have used artificial intelligence to put his face onto someone else's body and he joked they are so convincing, he could end up without a job.
Fall Out Boy's Joe Trohman is taking a break from the band
Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a temporary break from the band for his mental health. Just as the pop punk legends announced their comeback album 'So Much (For) Stardust', the musician has shared that he will be "stepping away" from FOB "for a spell" for his well-being.
