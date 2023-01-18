Read full article on original website
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Elon Musk Defends His Old Tweets in Securities Fraud Trial in San Francisco
Tesla CEO Elon Musk was in court on Friday defending past tweets regarding plans to take his company private, a deal that never materialized. In his August 2018 tweets, Musk said he had "funding secured" to take the electric vehicle maker private at $420 per share, and that "investor support" for such a deal was "confirmed."
Justice Department Investigating Abbott Baby Formula Plant
The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula...
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers
U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
