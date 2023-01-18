ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
Justice Department Investigating Abbott Baby Formula Plant

The U.S. Justice Department is investigating the Abbott Laboratories infant formula plant in Michigan that was shut down for months last year due to contamination, the company confirmed. The factory’s closure in February 2022 was a key cause of a nationwide baby formula shortage that forced parents to seek formula...
STURGIS, MI
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers

U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
