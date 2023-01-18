ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard

It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
Kelly Clarkson Won’t Be Photoshopped on Her Next Album Cover

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
Dolly Parton Shares One of the ‘Greatest Thrills’ From the Studio as She Makes Her Rock Album

Dolly Parton's upcoming rock 'n' roll album is full of some of the most legendary artists of the rock world, like Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, Elton John and Steven Tyler. With all those acts lending their talents, the album-making process is sure to be unlike anything Parton's done in all her long, storied career — and during a recent conversation with Taste of Country, she offered up a little glimpse into what's like being in the studio.
The 2023 iHeartCountry Festival Lineup Is a Country Fan’s Dream Come True

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Lady A, Morgan Wallen, + more!
AUSTIN, TX
Who Owns Graceland After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death?

Lisa Marie Presley kept her promise: Fans of her father Elvis Presley's home Graceland now know that the property will stay in the family. The 54-year-old died on Jan. 12, 2023 after going into cardiac arrest. She is survived by her mother Priscilla Presley and her three daughters, Riley Keough, age 33, Harper Lockwood and Finley Lockwood, both 14. Son Benjamin Keough died in 2020.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Dolly Parton Is Celebrating Her Birthday With a New Song That Came to Her in a Dream [Listen]

Dolly Parton's 77th birthday is on Thursday (Jan. 19), and she's celebrating with a gift for her fans: A new song. During a video chat conversation about her new line of Duncan Hines box mixes, Parton tells Taste of Country that the song — called "Don't Make Me =Come Down There" — will deliver her signature lighthearted sense of humor, but it draws inspiration from very serious subject matter.
Top 10 Dolly Parton Songs

Dolly Parton songs are some of the most beloved of the last 50-plus years of country music. Parton has built one of the biggest careers in country music on the strength of hits in a wide variety of styles, keeping up with the trends and changes in country over the years, but never losing sight of her core appeal.
TEXAS STATE
Bailey Zimmerman Had to Make One Small Change to Pursue His Country Career

Bailey Zimmerman has always had raw talent as a singer, but he changed one big thing about the way his voice sounded before he truly began to pursue country music stardom. The up-and-comer shares that story with Kelleigh Bannen during a new installment of Today's Country Radio on Apple Music. Zimmerman was recently named an Apple Music Up Next artist, and that's just the latest accolade for the rising star, whose debut single, "Fall in Love," rose to the No. 1 spot on the country charts in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
All of Miranda Lambert’s Albums, Ranked

Since releasing her major-label debut album, Kerosene, in 2005, Miranda Lambert has made a name for herself in country music through emotional lyrics and a badass attitude. It's a trend she continues with each solo record she releases, including her most recent project, Palomino. Throughout the last two decades, Lambert...
Megan Moroney Gets Special Opry Invitation From Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter [Watch]

Megan Moroney just received the invitation all new country artists wait patiently for: The opportunity to perform at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. Not only did Moroney get the coveted invite, but she was asked by longtime country stars Jamey Johnson and Deana Carter. The up-and-comer shared a clip of the moment the two superstars surprised her while she was recording in the studio.
NASHVILLE, TN
Old Dominion Reveal What Kenny Chesney Does Better Than Anyone

Old Dominion are Kenny Chesney are frequent touring partners and now musical collaborators with their tune "Beer With My Friends." Due to this, the band has had an up-close-and-personal view into how Chesney conducts business as an artist over the years, and they shared a few takeaways from their experience with Taste of Country Nights.
Matt Hillyer Rises From the Ashes With Rollicking New Single ‘Holdin’ Fast’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

When the world stopped, country music singer-songwriter Matt Hillyer knew he needed to get going. "When everything shut down during the pandemic, the one thing I did say to myself was, 'Man, if I don't come out on the other side with a whole bunch of songs, then I'm not a songwriter at all," Hillyer admits to The Boot from a recent tour stop in Colorado. "So, I wrote a lot."
COLORADO STATE
Texarkana, AR
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

