ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Republican wants change made to 'food made from abortions'

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A Texas Republican proposed legislation that requires food made with “human fetal tissue” to be labeled as such - the only problem is there is no such food to make those changes to.

Back in December, Texas State Senator Bob Hall, 80, proposed SB 314 to fix a supposed issue where products made from “human fetal tissue” was not labeled.

The bill would require food, medical, and cosmetic products to be “clearly and conspicuously labeled in accordance with department rules.”

According to the proposed bill, this means there are food, medical, and cosmetic products that contain “tissue, cells, or organs obtained from an aborted unborn child.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

However, no such food, medical, or cosmetic products exist containing “human fetal matter.”

The FDA told HuffPost , “there are no conditions under which the FDA would consider human fetal tissue to be safe or legal for human or animal consumption.”

The conspiracy theory that food, medical, and cosmetic products contain human fetal matter is a debunked rumor often circulated in pro-life communities online.

Several conspiracy posts claim that food companies use tissue, cells, or organs to enhance food flavors but there is no evidence that this has ever occurred.

While medical products, including vaccines, do not contain human fetal matter, the tissue from a fetus obtained either through abortion or miscarriage can be used in vaccine development.

Scientists and researchers will use fetus tissue to test vaccines, advance stem cell research, and more in states where it is permissible.

Women must decide to have an abortion before clinicians can ask whether they want to donate the fetal tissue and doctors performing abortions cannot receive payment from researchers receiving the fetal tissue.

This practice has been going on for many years but has become widely misunderstood that medical products contain aborted tissue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GjFkH_0kIjXId500


In an email to HuffPost , a statement from Hall said, “Unfortunately, many Texans are unknowingly consuming products that either contain human fetal parts or were developed using human fetal parts. While some may not be bothered by this, there are many Texans with religious or moral beliefs that would oppose consumption or use of these products.”

There is no evidence any food products contain fetal tissue.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.


Comments / 50

default-avatar
tahoesuz
3d ago

It makes you wonder if Hall is really this stupid or will just make up whatever he thinks will get him publicity. Obviously he did not do his research before he started spreading this BS which leaves one to conclude that truth is not part of his moral or political compass.

Reply(3)
21
culliganman007
2d ago

There are no credible reports of food being made from aborted fetuses. This is a baseless and extreme claim that has been debunked as a hoax and misinformation. The idea that this is happening is not supported by any credible evidence and is not considered a real phenomenon.

Reply
7
Trump is a Traitor
3d ago

absolutely.the qop should stop eating food until they can. be assured there is no fetal tissue in their food. lol.

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

Idaho Republican legislator apologises for comparing women’s reproductive care to milking cows

A Republican legislator from Idaho has apologised for comparing women’s health care to milking cows.First-term Republican state representative Jack Nelsen issued the apology on Thursday, 12 January after he made the “inappropriate” remark during an introduction to the House Agricultural Affairs Committee on Wednesday.Nelsen, who was elected representative of Idaho’s District 26 in November 2022, said his experience working with cattle has given him “some definite opinions” about “the women’s health thing” in his first-ever committee meeting.“I’m a lifelong dairy farmer who retired, still own part of the dairy; grew up on the farm. I’ve milked a few cows,...
IDAHO STATE
Black Enterprise

Rep. Frederica Wilson Opens Up About Being Forced To Birth Deceased Child After Passing of Anti-Abortion Bill

The bravest thing a person can do is speak their truth. Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.) took to the House floor to share her experiences of forced childbirth delivery on Wednesday. After the House passed its first abortion law, the 80-year-old congresswoman had some things to say. In a speech she shared via Twitter, Wilson revealed her first conceived child was pronounced dead inside her womb. “At seven months, the baby stopped moving. He was soon pronounced dead, right inside of my womb, and the doctor was prohibited by law from inducing labor,” she said, People reported.
FLORIDA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Idaho senator unsuccessfully tries to remove rape and incest abortion exemptions

BOISE — In four pieces of proposed legislation, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, sought to change the state’s abortion laws, remove requirements for public works contractors to provide bathrooms that align with gender identity, and strengthen the state’s “Stand Your Ground” laws; the one proposal of his that the Senate State Affairs Committee members did not vote to introduce would have removed rape and incest exemptions from Idaho’s abortion bans. Speaking on Martin Luther King Jr. Day/Idaho Human Rights Day, Herndon equated his efforts to offer...
IDAHO STATE
The Veracity Report

Arizona Judge Who Ruled Against Kari Lake Admits Her Case was not Groundless

Declaring that he had to follow the laws currently on the books in the Grand Canyon State, Judge Peter Thompson gave validity to Lake’s election challenge. In the Minute Entry of Thompson’s decision, the Arizona judge declined to honor the request of Katir Hobbs’ legal team and issue sanctions against defeated gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, finding that the election challenge that she filed was “not successful” but also “not groundless.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
kmvt

Lawmaker’s attempt to remove rape and incest exceptions from criminal abortion statutes fails in committee

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho legislature has been in for about a week now, and lawmakers are already introducing legislation to strengthen Idaho’s abortion laws. Last week, legislation passed through the House State Affairs Committee to withhold state tax revenues from local governments that do not enforce Idaho’s criminal abortions statutes. The legislation was introduced by Rep. Bruce D. Skaug.
IDAHO STATE
dallasexpress.com

More Republicans Might Demand Cornyn Resign

More county-level Republican parties across Texas are considering issuing resolutions that call on Senator John Cornyn to resign for allegedly rejecting the principles of the party. Recently, Lamar County’s Republican Party passed a resolution that demanded Texas’ senior senator resign, as reported by The Dallas Express. Since then, interest has...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Texas executes man with expired drugs, despite court ruling it amounts to “torture”

The state of Texas has allegedly begun using expired execution drugs that can cause unnecessary pain and suffering, starting with the Tuesday killing of Robert Fratta, 65, who was convicted of paying to kill his wife in 1994.Fratta, a former police officer, allegedly gave $1,000 and a Jeep to two men to kill his wife Farah, who was found dead in her garage with two shots to the head, according to Houston Public Media. Fratta then attempted to collect her life insurance policy days later, HPM adds. (The inmate maintained his innocence the Texas Tribune reports, arguing his conviction...
TEXAS STATE
Indy100

Indy100

192K+
Followers
19K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy