Where is South Dakota's most underrated town? Well, if you live in the Sioux Falls metro, you won't have to drive far to get there. Cheapism recently compiled its list of the 'Most Underrated' town in each of the fifty U.S. states. The common thread for most of them? Affordability, safety, and a great place for education.
Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?
It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care
When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Top 10 Biggest 1-Day Snow Totals in South Dakota History
This has been a snowy winter for South Dakota. If you're tired of snow-blowing and shoveling you're not alone. At the time of this January 20th posting, Sioux Falls has received 40 inches of snow! To put that into perspective, the mid-January average is just 14 inches. Sure, we've had...
KELOLAND TV
Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
sdstandardnow.com
Crow Creek Tribal Chairman Lengkeek: State must work in tandem with Tribes for the benefit of all South Dakotans
Crow Creek Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek delivered the annual State of the Tribes address (shown above in a Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight photo published in Lakota Times) before a joint session of the South Dakota Legislature on Jan. 12. Here is the text of his speech:. First, I’d like to...
kotatv.com
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2009 the South Dakota Legislature voted to raise the mandatory school attendance age to 18. This week lawmakers are trying to reverse that by introducing Senate Bill 65. In South Dakota, children are required to attend school on a regular basis until the age...
The new owners of the South Dakota Powerball ranch
J-Six South Dakota Land Holdings is the new owner of the $37 million Bismarck Trail Ranch located near Vale, S.D., according to records from Butte County.
KEVN
Proposed Change for Drop Out Age
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
agupdate.com
CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota
CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
kelo.com
Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota
South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities. In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.
dakotanewsnow.com
Construction companies face challenges with record setting snowfall
Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert...
KELOLAND TV
Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota
Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals
If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
dakotanewsnow.com
National group endorses South Dakota’s proposed social studies standards
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota’s proposed K-12 social studies standards were recently deemed “excellent” and “among the best in the nation” by the National Association of Scholars and the Civics Alliance. According to the South Dakota Department of Education, the association found...
South Dakota Initiative Helps Native American Families Become Homeowners
Members of the Rosebud Reservation in Southern South Dakota face a number of barriers to wealth-building. For one, there has historically been a lack of access to banks on reservations. Many traditional financial institutions outside of the reservations are unwilling to navigate the technical aspects of owning a home on trust land. To add to the difficulty, there’s also inadequate housing stock on Rosebud Reservation.
KELOLAND TV
Feeding SD receives large pork donation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
KELOLAND TV
‘Let’s just respect everyone’: Bill filed to codify all marriages in SD
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Same-sex marriage is legal in the United States, but South Dakota law doesn’t reflect that in codified law. Representative Linda Duba is looking to change that. Wednesday the Sioux Falls Democrat filed HB 1092 to alter the language of 25-1-1 to be inclusive of...
