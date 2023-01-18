ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Is South Dakota One of the Most Frigid States in the Nation?

It's resembled winter for several weeks now in South Dakota thanks to all the snow we received and continue to get. And now that January has arrived and February is right around the corner, it's gonna start feeling like winter as Jack Frost starts nipping at your nose and all your other exposed body parts.
ALASKA STATE
South Dakota Searchlight

Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care

When Jessica Strobl’s 87-year-old grandmother needed to fill an antibiotic prescription last fall, her regular Black Hills area pharmacy was closed. She returned the next day to fill the prescription, but it was closed again. During that time, her infection worsened — enough to send her to the emergency room. While Strobl’s grandmother has since […] The post Pharmacist and technician shortage threatens access to health care appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Biggest snowfalls recorded in South Dakota history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KEVN

Proposed Change for Drop Out Age

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
agupdate.com

CHS to build a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota

CHS Inc. will begin construction this spring on a new grain shuttle facility in southeast South Dakota, a strategic location in its Pacific Northwest corridor. "We continue to reinvest in projects that bring even more value to our owners while expanding customer-focused retail solutions for area farmers," said Rick Dusek, executive vice president of CHS ag retail operations, in a press release Jan. 20. "Our continued focus is on making investments on behalf of our farmer-owners that will strengthen rural America and help meet the growing demand for agricultural products and services."
WORTHING, SD
kelo.com

Deep snow has South Dakota DOT concerned about livestock on the interstates

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Ted Rivers

Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From South Dakota

South Dakota has produced a number of notable figures in the entertainment industry, including actors, comedians, and television personalities. In this article, we will profile five famous people from South Dakota: January Jones, Timmy Williams, Debra Mooney, Catherine Bach, and Bob Barker.
dakotanewsnow.com

Construction companies face challenges with record setting snowfall

Becky Rasmussen, the executive director and founder of Call to Freedom, joined Dakota News Now on Friday morning to talk about the significance of this month. Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert...
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Noem urges investigation into leaked SSN; RC shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, January 20, 2023. KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know this Midday. Governor Kristi Noem is calling for an investigation after she says social security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. The South Dakota D-C-I is...
RAPID CITY, SD
Hot 104.7

VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota

Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
HUMBOLDT, SD
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Hy-Vee Stores Issue Recall on Pot Roast Meals

If you purchased a Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinner recently from a Hy-Vee store, you should probably tap the brakes on throwing that guy in the oven or microwave. Dakota News Now is reporting that Hy-Vee chain based out of West Des Moines, Iowa has issued a voluntary recall on two different varieties of its Hy-Vee Mealtime Beef Pot Roast Dinners due to the presence of an undeclared wheat allergen.
WISCONSIN STATE
Next City

South Dakota Initiative Helps Native American Families Become Homeowners

Members of the Rosebud Reservation in Southern South Dakota face a number of barriers to wealth-building. For one, there has historically been a lack of access to banks on reservations. Many traditional financial institutions outside of the reservations are unwilling to navigate the technical aspects of owning a home on trust land. To add to the difficulty, there’s also inadequate housing stock on Rosebud Reservation.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Feeding SD receives large pork donation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Feeding South Dakota got a large donation of 35,000 pounds of pork ribs from the South Dakota Farmers Union on Wednesday. That donation will help the non-profit feed those facing hunger in each of South Dakota’s 66 counties. “These are what really help...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

