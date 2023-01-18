ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

Lisa Marie Presley 911 Call: Housekeeper Frantically Attempts To Direct Paramedics To Singer’s Home

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Mediapunch/Shutterstock

Hours before Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Thursday (Jan. 12), her housekeeper dialed 911 after finding the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis and Pricilla Presley unresponsive in her Calabasas, CA, home. “What’s the address of your emergency?” an operator asks in the 911 audio obtained by the New York Post. The housekeeper, clearly frantic over discovering Lisa Marie in such a state, struggled to form the words. The operator tried valiantly to find the exact location, but the housekeeper wasn’t entirely sure. Sensing the vital seconds clicking away, the operator asks, “Ma’am, is there someone else there with you right now?”

A man, believed to be Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Danny Keough, takes the phone and says, “Hi.” Danny reportedly performed CPR on Lisa Marie after finding her. The operator informed the man that the “paramedics [are] already on the way” and asked if there were any security precautions they should be aware of. “No, there’s a security gate in the neighborhood, but they’ll just let them through,” the unidentified man said. Soon afterward, the man says he thinks the paramedics have arrived. Lisa Marie was then rushed to a hospital and placed on life support after apparently suffering a “cardiac arrest.” Sadly, she would succumb to her injuries. An official cause of death has yet to be announced.

Lisa Marie Presley, who embarked on a music career in the early 2000s (Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her mother said in a statement following Lisa Marie’s death. “She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time, there will be no further comment.”

Lisa Marie will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee. Her remains will be interred next to her father and her late son, Benjamin Keough (who, sadly, took his life in 2020. He was 27.)

Priscilla Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, and Riley Keough (Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

“I’ve dealt with death, grief, and loss since the age of 9 years old. I’ve had more than anyone’s fair share of it in my lifetime, and somehow, I’ve made it this far,” Lisa Marie wrote for PEOPLE nearly five months before her passing. “But this one, the death of my beautiful, beautiful son? The sweetest and most incredible being that I have ever had the privilege of knowing, who made me feel so honored every single day to be his mother? Who was so much like his grandfather on so many levels that he actually scared me? Which made me worry about him even more than I naturally would have? No. Just no … no no no no …”

Following the news of Lisa Marie’s death, People confirmed that Graceland will now go to her three daughters: actress Riley Keough, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood (whom Lisa Marie shared with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.)

HollywoodLife

