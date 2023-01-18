Read full article on original website
Cranberry students to perform ‘HONK! The Musical’
Rehearsals are in progress for the Cranberry Junior/Senior High School production of “HONK! The Musical.”. The show is described as a comedic and poignant retelling of the story of the ugly duckling. The hero, Ugly, played by senior Madison Wagner, isn’t well received by the other residents of the...
Groups To Hold Food Distributions
A couple of local food distribution events are planned for this weekend. Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. in Chicora at the Christ’s Family Church parking lot on West Slippery Rock Street boxes containing fresh produce, meat, and baked goods will be distributed to those who meet income eligibility requirements. Volunteers will assist on a first-come-first served basis and no advanced registration is required.
Brick House Coffee closing after four years
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Brick House Coffee on West 26th Street in Erie announced Friday it is closing its doors this weekend after four years. The announcement was made on Brick House Coffee’s Facebook page. The coffee shop will be closing on January 22, 2023 after four years in business. The post stated in part, “We love […]
Former iconic Beaver County music venue destroyed in massive fire
A former iconic Rochester, Beaver County, bar and music venue burned to the ground early Friday morning. It was Morry’s Speakeasy in the 70s, Arthur’s Lounge in the 80s, and then Chameleon Junction until it closed in the early 2000s. “The venue was the most ultimate venue in...
Butler native brings NYC comedy show home
Robert Punchur, New York City comedian and Butler native, will perform two comedy shows in Western Pennsylvania this weekend. The shows are presented by the Very Good Comedy Show, a group of New York comics founded by Punchur and comedian Aric Grooms. Freeport Friday Funnies. Friday night, The Very Good...
Theater To Offer Free Popcorn Thursday
Thursday is National Popcorn day and a local business is celebrating with a free giveaway. According to the Butler Township Facebook page, Moraine Pointe Cinemas is offering a free mini popcorn to anyone who comes to see a movie. This offer is good for today (Thursday) only. Movie showtimes begin...
Pet of the Day 1/19/23
Eddie is quite the athlete and will show you his jumping skills when you walk by his kennel. He is also very smart. This boy was originally brought in as a stray, adopted for a year, and has been back with us for a little over a year. Eddie would make someone an excellent, loyal, adventure buddy. There are some dogs he likes better than others, so we would want to do a meet and greet with any other dogs in the household to see how they do. If this sweet handsome boy sounds like a good fit for you, apply today! Visit Eddie at the Venango County Humane Society from noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Butler Area Toy Show returns
LYNDORA — The Butler Area Toy Show will make its return Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Butler Vagabond Hall. “It’s a wide collection of nostalgic items for sale,” organizer Rob Craig said. “It’s video games, comic books and toys from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s up to today.”
Erie promoter and community leader celebrates retirement
A longtime leader and promoter in the Erie community celebrated his retirement Thursday, Jan. 19. Colleagues, staff and friends of Casey Wells met at the Bayfront Convention Center to celebrate his career achievements. Casey wells has spent the last 40 years with Erie Events bringing many big celebrities and shows to the area. He said […]
Riverside Drive 2019 flooding is focus of town hall meeting
Representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers in Pittsburgh will conduct a town hall meeting next week in Cranberry Township. The gathering, scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the township building, is designed to give Riverside Drive residents the opportunity to talk about problems they encountered during the severe flooding in July 2019.
This 7-acre estate in Marshall Township is for sale for $2.5M (photos)
A seven-acre estate is currently for sale in Baden in Marshall Township, Pennsylvania, for $2.5 million. The estate, which includes a five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home, is currently listed with Michelle Bushée of Piatt Sotheby’s International Realty. It is located at 130 Buckthorn Drive. The home was built by Marco...
A sweet deal: JTM announces new acquisition to expand inventory
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– An Erie company, that is also the largest producer of handheld snack pies in the world, is expanding its inventory with a recent acquisition. JTM Foods (JJ’s Bakery) announced in a press release Friday, Jan. 20 they have acquired Cookies-n-Milk, a Texas-based producer of edible cookie dough and various baked and ready to bake […]
Erie Bluffs State Park rangers advise visitors to be mindful of erosion
As a result of our mild winter so far, a park ranger is reminding people who visit Erie Bluffs State Park to be mindful as erosion typically takes place this time of year. The park ranger said people should plan ahead to remain safe before taking to the trails. The park operations manager of Presque […]
Teddy’s Original Steak Sub Returns with Grand Opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s
WARREN, Pa. – Jan. 19 is turning out to be a banner day for one sub shop in Warren. It was on that day 55 years ago that the first home of Teddy’s Original Steak Sub, the Sub Shop, opened in Warren. That famous steak sub returned on Thursday with the grand opening of Teddy’s at Pellegrino’s.
Demolition starts at former Tivoli’s restaurant
A building that housed a former neighborhood restaurant was torn down on Thursday. The structure at the corner of West 5th and Cascade streets, the location of Tivoli’s restaurant for a long time, was acquired by the Erie County Redevelopment Authority (ECRDA) through the city’s Land Bank. That building, which has stood vacant for the […]
Local county receiving $1.4 million for home repairs
Mercer County is receiving a nearly $1.4 million grant to make necessary home repairs.
Man Rescued from Elk Creek
A man was rescued from Elk Creek on Thursday night after someone reported hearing a person screaming for help while getting ready for bed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It was reported around 10:40 p.m. in the 3000 block of N. Creek Rd. in Girard Township. Troopers who responded determined...
Power Outage Darkens Jamestown Area Thursday Morning
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A mid-morning power outage is impacting the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities territory. Just before 9 a.m. Thursday many households and businesses reported a loss of power. While the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities is investigating a cause, most of Jamestown and the...
Home trash service rates on rise in Mahoning, Shenango valleys
Costs have skyrocketed for most services across the board (all impacting your wallet) and now, even getting rid of your trash is going to cost you even more. Home waste collection service rates have more than doubled for some residents of the Mahoning and Shenango valleys recently. Robert Graham who...
About 40 animals living in poor conditions rescued in Beaver County
DAUGHERTY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Beaver County humane officer said officials seized about 40 animals from a property in Daugherty Township on Friday. A neighbor said the rescue lasted several hours. At this time, arrests are pending.When Shawn Twisdom got home from an errand, he was surprised to see trucks and law enforcement vehicles parked up and down Taylor Drive."There was a trailer, two police vehicles that I had to go around, and there were one, two, four vehicles parked in my driveway," Twisdom said.It wasn't long before he went over to an official, who told him what was going on."'We're...
