K9 Ladybug Retires
After four years on the job, K9 Ladybug retired in December 2022. Ladybug, a drug detection K9, is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois. She was purchased from Golden Gate K9 in Santa Rosa, Calif., which provides patrol and drug detection K9s to agencies up and down the West Coast. Ladybug trained...
NeighborImpact’s New Food Warehouse Breaks Ground
NeighborImpact’s Food Bank is building a new Food Warehouse! In celebration of the project, NeighborImpact invites you to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at 9 AM on Friday, January 20. NeighborImpact’s Food Bank stores and distributes nearly four million pounds of food annually to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and...
Bend Changes Parking Code Requirements
On January 18, the Bend City Council voted 4-2 to no longer require that developers create a minimum number of off-street parking spaces for new developments to help reduce the cost of new housing, reduce vehicle emissions and encourage more walkable communities. With this policy change, Council removed minimum off-street...
Input Needed On River Project Designs
The Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) owns and manages eight miles of Bend’s riverfront property and is asking for input on design concepts to improve access at three of its parks: McKay, Miller’s Landing and Columbia parks. In 2020, BPRD embarked on a two-year planning process to...
BLM Hosts Solar Energy Planning Meeting
As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Bend to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning. The BLM is...
