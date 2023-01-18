Read full article on original website
“Letters Soaked With Meth” Mailed to Capital Murder Suspect in Potter County Detention Center
I've said it once before, I'll say it again. I love the chaos that surrounds Amarillo's SWAT team. In a media release from the Potter County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested after an investigation linked them to "letters soaked with narcotics (methamphetamines)" being sent to an inmate at the Potter County Detention Center via United States Postal Service.
Woman Arrested For Arson After Setting RV Ablaze in North Amarillo
A woman has been arrested on a charge of arson following a fire in north Amarillo. On January 16, Amarillo Fire Department was called out at 3:43 pm to a home in the 1900-block of NW 16th street. Officials with AFD say that upon their arrival, several unattached buildings and...
BREAKING: Reported Explosion, Fire at Johnson Tank Farm Near Borger and Stinnett
Update posted by the High Plains Observer shows the scene. An update has been posted by officials with the Borger Complex. According to several sources and area emergency communications, there have been multiple reports of explosions at Phillip 66 Johnson Tank Farm in Hutchinson County near FM1551 & Wilson. The...
Amarillo A Hideout? It Was For A Clovis Man Until He Got Busted.
One thing that I believe most of us in Amarillo can agree upon is that we seem to be a hub for drugs. I've lived in a lot of different places, but I've never lived somewhere where I have heard about so many arrests related to drugs in some capacity.
Borger Fire Department Quickly Saves The Day For A Stuck Teenager
While I was out on vacation I feel this story did not get enough exposure. I mean this is the big news we need in the Texas Panhandle. It's definitely one to make you smile and realize how much the kids in our area are not as bad as some people seem to think.
Over 8 Pounds Of Cocaine Seized By DEA on Bus in Amarillo
Seems like drug traffickers moving through the Northwest Texas area haven't been the brightest this month. A passenger on a greyhound bus in Amarillo was caught with nearly 9 pounds of cocaine in his luggage. After searching a greyhound bus stationed in Amarillo, Amarillo Police Department's K9 unit was able...
How Many Names Did Amarillo Blvd Have Before This One?
I recently came across an interesting news article about the naming of Amarillo Blvd. For me, Amarillo Blvd has always had its name. I know that Route 66 and "the Blvd" have a lot of shared history. I know that the Blvd is home to several pieces of Amarillo history.
Buc-ee’s Update: One Step Closer to Construction in Amarillo
Great news for Buc-cee's fans in Amarillo. The dream of having this amazing store in Bomb City is one step closer. We have been on pins and needles since the announcement was made that Amarillo was getting a Buc-ee's. The Amarillo City Council voted for Buc-ee's on February 8, 2022, and it passed in a 5-0 vote.
Guilty Verdict For Amarillo Man In 2020 Hotel Murder
A Potter County jury found 49-year-old Christopher Michael Yager guilty of murder following a two-day trial. On June 6, 2020, officers with the Amarillo Police Department were called out to a shooting at the Country Inn & Suites in the 2000 block of Soncy. The victim, 32-year-old Alejandro Holguin Chavez, was found deceased at the scene.
If You Want To See A National Park Near Amarillo Prepare To Drive
If you love the great outdoors, you can't be upset about living in Texas. We've got everything from beautiful beaches to massive canyons; beautiful deserts and never ending forests. Which is why I'm shocked that Texas has a paltry number of national parks. If you're wanting to visit a national...
Adios Wells Fargo In Amarillo? It’s A Definite Possibility.
It's one of the most recognizable logos in the world. The horses pulling the wagon across the plains. The moment you see it, your brain immediately thinks of just one thing. Over the last year or so, we've seen a some of the Wells Fargo branches in Amarillo close down, leaving only two branches still operating. Now, it's possible this was done simply because logistics dictated there was no need for more than two branches in city the size of Amarillo.
Could Amarillo Finally Get The First Big Snowfall Of The Season?
I woke up this morning to a weather alert. Supposedly, this weekend is going to be cold and it has the potential to give us something we haven't seen much of this winter. Could Amarillo really be getting the first big snowfall of the season this weekend?. Knowing The Texas...
What Is It Like To Take A 3 Hour Yoga Class In Amarillo, Texas?
Since moving to Amarillo, I've found myself wanting to participate in a yoga class. The difficulty I faced was picking which class to attend. I had a lot of hangups when it came to just popping in to random classes until something stuck. Recently, I finally got my chance. So,...
Bury Me In Llano Cemetery With These Famous People
Amarillo isn't exactly a hotbed for celebrities. Whether it be to visit, live here, or be from here. We just don't have a rich history of celebs in the city. However, it does seem to be a place where some celebrities are laid to rest and spend eternity in the city.
PHOTOS: Life Is Sweeter In This Bright, Beautiful Country Club Home In Amarillo
Everyone needs something unique to call their own. For me, the dream has always been to have a home with style and charm. Size doesn't matter. Price doesn't matter. Style doesn't matter. My dream home is one that's truly one of a kind. And I've found a listing that just might foot the bill--if not for me, for you!
Donate Blood In Amarillo, Get A Cool Alien T-Shirt
So here we are in 2023, and one thing we know is that not only are a lot of people in need, there are a lot of businesses and organizations that are in need. It seems more than ever, non-profit organizations are in desperate need of things. Not because they've seen donations or anything like that drop, but because there are simply more people in need of their services.
The Friendliest Little Dive Bar in Amarillo Is For Sale
Just about everyone has a special little bar that they've frequented in their life. Our own special 'Cheers', if you would. There are plenty of people who consider theirs to be Buckles Lounge. And wouldn't you know it? It's now up for sale--and the price is a complete steal. Listed...
Yes, Amarillo Has A Sister City In Ukraine. They Need Our Help.
Just in case you forgot, it was fairly recent that Amarillo decided to join up with a city in Ukraine and become sister cities. Our sister city is Dnipro. If that name looks familiar, it's because they made international headlines recently. There's a way for us to help our sister...
Who’s Running For Mayor Of Amarillo? Meet The Candidates…So Far
The big news towards the end of 2022 was that Mayor Ginger Nelson would NOT seek re-election for the Mayoral seat of Amarillo. That immediately sparked a ton of conversation as to who could, would, and should run for Mayor of our fair city. The speculation of who will probably run, and the chattering of those people want to throw their names in the hat continue.
Bank At State National Bank Of Groom? You Need To Know This.
In a press release that was recently issued, the news that some changes were coming to State National Bank of Groom. If you bank there, here's what you need to know. The press release stated that State National Bank of Groom had been acquired by 5th Generation Holdings, INC. The announcement was made yesterday by State National Bank of Groom and their parent holding company, Groom Bancshares, INC.
